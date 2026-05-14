News: Neurotech Reports Announces Thomas Stieglitz, Ph.D., as Keynote Speaker for the Second Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum imec | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports today announced that Thomas Stieglitz, Ph.D., a globally recognized expert in neural engineering and implantable neurotechnology, will keynote the Second Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum imec, taking place June 23-24, 2026, in Leuven, Belgium.



The Neurotech Leaders Forum brings together senior executives, investors, researchers, clinicians, and technology developers working at the forefront of neurotechnology, bioelectronic medicine, and brain-computer interface innovation. The event serves as a platform for examining emerging technologies, commercialization trends, investment activity, and the evolving direction of the neurotech industry across Europe and internationally.



"Dr. Thomas Stieglitz represents the kind of visionary leadership that continues to drive the neurotechnology field forward," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher of Neurotech Reports. "His perspective on the convergence of engineering, neuroscience, and clinical application will provide tremendous value for attendees from across the neurotech ecosystem."



"Advances in neural interfaces and bioelectronic medicine are creating entirely new possibilities for treating neurological disorders and restoring function," said Dr. Stieglitz. "I am honored to participate in this year's Neurotech Leaders Forum imec and contribute to the conversation about the future of neurotechnology."



Dr. Stieglitz is widely recognized for his contributions to neural interface technologies and implantable systems aimed at restoring and modulating nervous system function. Throughout his career, he has combined academic leadership with entrepreneurial innovation, co-founding companies focused on neural implants and neuromodulation therapies. He has authored more than 200 scientific journal articles, contributed extensively to conference literature, and is named on dozens of patents spanning neurotechnology and biomedical engineering.



Launched in 2025, the Neurotech Leaders Forum imec has quickly become a key meeting point for neurotechnology executives, researchers, and investors from across Europe and North America. The 2026 Forum will bring together leaders in neurostimulation, brain-computer technologies, implantable devices, AI-enabled neurotechnology, and investment at imec, one of Europe's leading research and innovation centers.



Additional information and registration details are available at: https://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum-europe.html



More information about imec is available at: https://www.imec-int.com/



ABOUT NEUROTECH REPORTS



Neurotech Reports, part of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is a leading source of market research, industry analysis, and business news covering neurotechnology, neuromodulation, and bioelectronic medicine. Through its publications and executive conferences, the company provides insights into emerging technologies, commercial trends, and investment activity shaping the global neurotech industry. Learn more: https://www.neurotechreports.com/



Learn More: https://www.neurotechreports.com/

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