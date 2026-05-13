News: Web Scribble Launches Career Center Technology for Colleges and Universities | CitizenWire

New offering brings employer networks, career fairs, mentoring, alumni engagement, and career pathways into a connected student experience

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Web Scribble, a leading provider of career center technology for associations and mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of Career Center technology for colleges and universities. The new offering helps institutions connect students earlier to employers, mentors, alumni, professional communities, career fairs, and long-term career pathways in one student-centered experience.



Web Scribble has spent more than two decades building career engagement infrastructure for professional associations, serving more than 400 associations and helping millions of job seekers connect with employers and professional communities. The company is now extending that experience into higher education, where institutions are placing greater emphasis on career readiness, employer relationships, alumni engagement, and measurable student outcomes.



"Students and families are asking harder questions about where education leads, and institutions are expected to answer with more clarity," said Alexey Gutin, Co-Founder and CEO of Web Scribble. "Web Scribble is bringing employer relationships, career pathways, and professional associations into higher education so institutions can create a stronger connection between education, opportunity, and long-term success."



CONNECTING STUDENTS TO WHAT COMES NEXT



Career services teams are being asked to connect more parts of the student career journey, from exploration and employer engagement to mentoring, career fairs, alumni participation, and outcomes visibility. Web Scribble's Career Center technology is designed to bring these functions together in one platform, giving campus teams better visibility into career engagement and giving students a clearer path from education to opportunity.



THE PLATFORM INCLUDES:



* Branded career center experiences



* Employer networks and partnership tools



* Virtual and in-person career fair management



* Mentoring programs connecting students with professionals and alumni



* Alumni career engagement



* Career guides, career paths, interview preparation, offer support, and application assistance



* Career engagement signals and activity visibility for campus teams



ABOUT THE LAUNCH



Web Scribble will introduce the higher education Career Center offering through several higher education events and conversations, including a booth presence at the NACE conference. Institutions can book time with the Web Scribble team at NACE here:



Web Scribble will also present at SUNY CUAD and Florida ACE, continuing conversations with higher education leaders focused on career readiness, alumni engagement, employer relationships, and student outcomes.



Web Scribble's Career Center technology for higher education is available now. Institutions interested in learning more can visit here.



ABOUT WEB SCRIBBLE



Web Scribble is a leading provider of career center technology for associations and higher education. For more than 20 years, Web Scribble has helped organizations connect people to opportunity through career centers, job boards, career fairs, mentoring, employer engagement, career pathways, and related career tools. Web Scribble serves more than 400 associations and has helped millions of job seekers connect with employers and professional communities. The company helps organizations strengthen career engagement, create new employer-supported revenue opportunities, and deliver measurable value to the communities they serve. Learn more at https://www.webscribble.com/.



RELATED LNKS:



https://info.webscribble.com/higher-ed-career-center



Learn More: https://www.webscribble.com/

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