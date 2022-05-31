News: Excel Password Remover Online: Announcing PassFab for Excel | CitizenWire

The application can remove password from excel instantly, without damaging original data

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Microsoft Excel is the most widely used professional spreadsheet software around the world the world. Because the spreadsheets are used to carry important information and tables containing figures, Microsoft offers a password protection feature on this office application, says PassFab.



A lot of users from around the world end up forgetting that password and are unable to open a spreadsheet. Spreadsheet passwords are not like email passwords or computer passwords that are entered regularly and can be memorized, which is why a lot of users are likely to forget these passwords more frequently than their other kinds of passwords such as email account passwords.



This is one of the reasons why 'how to remove a password from excel' has become one of the most widely searched sentences on Google. Microsoft Excel protection offers several types of passwords including Password to open a document, Password to modify a document, Password to unprotect the worksheet, Password to protect workbook, and Password to protect the sharing workbook. If a user forgets one of these many passwords, he or she can get into serious trouble.



However, there is now a way to remove encryption from your excel workbooks and the solution is always, is offered by the legendary PassFab in form of PassFab for Excel.



PassFab for Excel is an excellent software that unlocks any excel sheet without any trouble. The application can remove password from excel instantly, without damaging original data, and it has an impressive success rate of 100%. In addition, excel password remover can recover Excel password within the shortest time, regardless of password length and complexity. Moreover, uses the latest decryption algorithm, making password recovery easier than ever before.



In addition to all of that, there is another impressive and newly introduced feature in this MS Excel Password removing application by PassFab. The function of this latest feature is that the excel password remover can now remove the editing restrictions for .xlsm format. In a nutshell, PassFab for Excel can easily recover password in .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm, .xlsb format on Excel 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, XP, 2000 and 97.



To commemorate the 12th Anniversary of PassFab, the company has announced an amazing discount offer on this remarkable excel password remover application by offering 20% off discount on the excel password remover. This simply means that you can now remove excel password in a more affordable manner. PassFab for Excel can remove excel restriction password, solve the problem "how to remove excel password", and it remove the Excel workbook password easily and fast.



About PassFab:



PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.



