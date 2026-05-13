News: Simpson Elevates Senior Living Dining Experience with Joyous Program | CitizenWire

With Four Distinct Dining Rooms, Jenner’s Pond Continues to Redefine Senior Living Dining

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Simpson, a family of communities in Pennsylvania, is introducing a new spring and summer Joyous dining program to residents of Jenner’s Pond. Recognizing the joy many residents take in dining, whether socializing with neighbors or trying a new dish, the Joyous program from Sodexo brings together warm service, thoughtful experiences, and a daily variety of sustainable, vibrant meals. Jenner's Pond was instrumental in shaping the vision behind the new Sodexo dining program, which is rolling out nationwide.



“We know independent living residents crave more than just a meal; they seek ease, a sense of belonging, and meaningful variety,” said executive chef Drew Conant. He’s been serving creative menus at Jenner’s Pond for ten years, leading with both culinary expertise and a deep appreciation for the role food plays in building community.



Chef Conant brings to life the residents’ joy of living and eating well through Joyous’ variety of health-forward, trendy options that cater to personal preferences while delivering a consistently elevated dining experience.



Joyous is centered around providing connection, freedom, inspiration and comfort to residents. Under Conant's direction, residents have embraced Joyous’ spring and summer menus, which feature dishes with fresh seasonal ingredients, including Chef Conant’s personal favorite, grilled chicken Milanese with arugula salad.



In the first two weeks following the Joyous menu launch, resident feedback was extremely positive, with Aplus scores of 100 and 96, respectively, related to high-quality nutrition, hospitality excellence and customization. Specifically, residents note that Chef Conant ensures the menus are exciting while accommodating diverse dietary preferences and prioritizing engaging with residents for feedback.



Residents Inge & Gustavo Santos note, “In a retirement community setting, it can be a challenge to meet diverse dietary needs while keeping menus exciting, but Chef Drew makes it look easy. From scratch-made soups to elegant seasonal entrees, the quality and presentation are consistently excellent.”



“New residents are often pleasantly surprised at how much they enjoy the food after moving from their own homes. We have so many emotions and memories tied to favorite recipes and home-cooked meals,” said Dr. Carol McKinley, Simpson president and CEO. “Joyous isn’t just a change to the menu. It’s a way for us to enhance the little moments that make each day brighter, whether you’re sharing a meal with neighbors, celebrating with family, or simply enjoying a favorite dish that reminds you of home.”



Jenner’s Pond has four distinct dining rooms, each with a different menu, including the Multi Format Café and Bistro, the upscale Brandywine room, the Delaware dining room with buffet-style dining, and the Cattail Café, which features multiple dining stations. From a library of over 3,400 recipes, the dishes range from the simple to the exotic, from comfort food to trendier fare.



In addition to the daily menus, the Jenner’s Pond culinary team creates memorable experiences through pop-ups, themed events and multi-course dinners paired with mocktails and cocktails and themed décor.



“We like to say Jenner’s Pond can boast of being the best restaurant in town,” said McKinley.



Just ask the Santos, who say, “We are incredibly lucky to have talent of this caliber in our community!”



ABOUT SIMPSON



Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Pennsylvania area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of two Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs: Simpson Meadows and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to providing elders from diverse backgrounds with more amenities, better services, improved care, and a higher quality of life in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/



Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

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