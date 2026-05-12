News: Vesta Partners with OptiFunder to Bring Loan Origination and Warehouse Funding Together | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- OptiFunder®, the mortgage industry pioneer in warehouse management automation, has partnered with Vesta, the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform, to connect loan origination and warehouse funding workflows. The integration links origination, funding, and sale to the capital markets, eliminating fragmented systems and manual handoffs that have historically slowed execution and increased risk.



That fragmentation ends with Genesis by OptiFunder, a Warehouse Management System for mortgage originators, embedded directly inside Vesta's LOS. Mortgage bankers can now manage warehouse funding strategy, optimize line utilization, and automate post-closing workflows without switching systems or rekeying data. The integration combines real-time origination data with intelligent decisioning across OptiFunder's network of 60+ warehouse lenders, cutting financing costs and improving funding accuracy across origination, reconciliation, and paydown - all from a single system of record.



"Warehouse management has traditionally operated outside the LOS, creating unnecessary friction and risk," said Brian Abbott, Chief Operating Officer of OptiFunder. "By connecting the LOS and Genesis, we're aligning origination and warehouse workflows into a single, intelligent process. Originators gain a seamless, end-to-end funding experience, Vesta extends its operational reach, and warehouse lenders benefit from standardized, system-driven connectivity that scales across multiple originators and environments."



Beyond originators, the integration delivers meaningful value across the broader warehouse ecosystem. Together, Vesta and OptiFunder extend the origination workflow into warehouse finance-one of the most capital-intensive and operationally complex stages of mortgage lending-without requiring custom, one-off integrations for each warehouse lender. For warehouse lenders, Genesis provides a single, bi-directional integration that supports dozens of originators, improving consistency, visibility, and operational efficiency.



The API-based integration also enhances reliability and security throughout the funding lifecycle. System-to-system connectivity reduces reliance on spreadsheets, emails, and manual portal activity, minimizing data errors and operational risk. Secure data transmission, role-based access controls, and complete audit trails improve transparency and support compliance requirements, while automated workflows ensure funding, collateral, reconciliation, and paydowns are executed consistently and predictably.



"We're proud to partner with the OptiFunder team to bring Genesis closer to the loan origination workflow," said Monica Raciti, Head of Operations and Partnerships at Vesta. "Warehouse finance is one of the most operationally complex parts of mortgage lending, and tighter integration between origination and funding makes life easier for the lenders we both serve."



For more information about Genesis by OptiFunder, visit: https://www.optifunder.com/



To learn more about Vesta, visit: https://www.vesta.com/



About OptiFunder



Founded by mortgage lenders to modernize post-closing and secondary market operations, OptiFunder is a mortgage technology company delivering transparent, efficient warehouse management solutions for mortgage originators and warehouse lenders. Its Genesis and Greyhound platforms seamlessly connect funding, post-closing, and loan repayment, creating a unified lifecycle that reduces friction, improves visibility, and supports scalable operations. OptiFunder has been recognized for its innovation and growth, earning honors including Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage award, and Progress in Lending's Innovation Award.



About Vesta



Vesta is the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform for mortgage, powering banks, independent mortgage banks, and fintech lenders. Built on a modern, cloud-native system of record, Vesta gives lenders a single source of truth-every loan, borrower, property, and document is versioned, auditable, and accessible via API-so teams and agents operate from the same trusted context. Vesta blends deterministic rules and configurable workflows with autonomous agents that can interpret documents, call domain tools (e.g., income and asset calculators, conditions, disclosures, pricing and fee workflows), and orchestrate work across teams and third parties with traceable outcomes and human oversight. The result is faster cycle times, lower cost per loan, and a scalable "agent factory" operating model. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. Learn more at https://www.vesta.com/.



Learn More: https://www.optifunder.com/

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