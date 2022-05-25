News: Always Xpect Greatness LLC™ Spreads Inspiration While Giving Back with Their Products | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Always Xpect Greatness LLC™ is an Apparel, Accessory, eBooks and Credit Repair business, which is Co-Founded by four lifelong friends: (CEO) Shawn Robert Johnson, (CFO) Jesse Jenkins Jr, (Co-VP) Timothy Gandy and (VP) Kevin Richards.



Their company represents inspiration and positivity for all walks of life that everyone can relate to. It's a top priority for them to consistently pour positive and inspirational energy into all people globally through every product and service they offer.



CEO Shawn Robert Johnson says, "Our vision is to have all of our products and services in every household globally to unfailingly spread inspiration and positivity by living up to our mission statement of 'Always Adding Value To Life' at all times. One of the amazing things about us is that at the end of every month we will donate a percentage of our sales to a different charity in our efforts to give back, which is essential for us to do at all times.



"As a new company we know we must earn the trust of our consumers with our products and services. We know with our hard work, determination, and consistency, we will achieve that trust and sustain it with longevity in every industry we're currently in and the future business ventures we plan to enter as we grow.



"Our Apparel and Accessory products are designed by (Co-Vice President) Timothy Gandy. Whether you're working out or wearing our Apparel as daily fashion, we want to put you into that inspirational mindset, in an overall positive manner. You're getting amazing quality at affordable prices.



"Our eBooks contains original inspirational, educational and heartwarming content that represents our brand. Myself and (Vice President) Kevin Richards are the authors of these eBooks which will have you completely enthralled and our prices are cost friendly starting at $3.50 for over 98% of our eBooks.



"Our Credit Repair Service is run by (CFO) Jesse Jenkins Jr, and we will help you build your credit history and score at a low cost per month compared to other Credit Repair agencies. We know that over 100 million Americans have bad credit and when it comes to credit, it's your financial identity and reputation that can either help or hinder you from obtaining essential financial needs such as credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, car loans, and more. We will help you obtain that favorable financial identity and reputation because we want to put people in better positions in life.



"This is just the beginning with what we're doing. So spread the word and Always Xpect Greatness with us as we're Always adding value to life."



Website: https://alwaysxpect.com/



Follow us: @AlwaysXpectGreatnessLLC (Instagram & Facebook), @Always_Xpect (Twitter)



(CEO) Shawn Robert Johnson @shawjohn1222 (Instagram)



(CFO) Jesse Jenkins Jr @Hoodyseason (Instagram)



(VP) Kevin Richards @Shaba_Shalom 613 (Instagram)



(Co-VP) Timothy Gandy @Drama_1800 (Instagram)



Source number: 1-800-365-3105



Learn More: https://alwaysxpect.com/

