News: Vibrant Med Spa Expands Wellness Center | CitizenWire

CRESTWOOD, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- Vibrant Med Spa has expanded its facilities to accommodate demand for its Club Wellness, a key component of the company's offerings. In addition, Vibrant Med Spa has added two new aesthetic treatments, CoolPeel and Subnovii.



Club Wellness was created to help people break old, bad habits through medically supervised wellness services. Spearheaded by owner Erica Chowning, APRN, FNP-C, and Wellness Associate Jenna Lee, RN, the most important aspects of the Club Wellness program are life coaching and personalized support.



As part of Club Wellness, each patient receives an individual assessment, which is used to tailor a plan specifically in line with their personal aspirations, whether they be weight loss, improved energy, or building strength and muscle. Individual programs can include:



* Providing the right supplements



* Personalized meal prep education



* Focused exercise demonstrations



* Metabolism-boosting injections.



"We don't just hand you a set of wellness tools and send you on your way," noted Chowning. "We partner with you and create a nurturing environment that lets you thrive and make measurable progress toward your health and aesthetic goals."



Chowning said the two new aesthetic treatments added at Vibrant Med Spa, CoolPeel and Subnovii, give patients some exciting new options for reducing skin imperfections.



CoolPeel was developed to help combat imperfections from aging, sun damage, acne, or other skin concerns, and reveal smoother, younger-looking skin. It promotes new collagen and elastin formation by safely and comfortably delivering the benefits of a traditional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment by targeting only the superficial layer of skin. This means less discomfort and downtime.



The Tetra CoolPeel device delivers targeted laser energy to skin in a more controlled way. Instead of treating the entire desired area in one session, CoolPeel Louisville treats a certain percentage of the area, leaving small patches of undamaged skin in between the treated parts. These untreated areas of skin actually assist in boosting recovery and lead to more rapid healing. Over a series of CoolPeel sessions (typically about four treatments spaced one month apart), skin is gradually resurfaced to reveal more even-toned, younger-looking results.



Subnovii is a sophisticated skin resurfacing device that uses plasma technology to effectively promote fibroblast activity in the skin. This process stimulates the skin's natural production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, which are the building blocks of healthy, youthful-looking skin. Plasma skin resurfacing relies on a stream of ionized gas to resurface skin's tissues, ultimately resulting in a tightening of the epidermis. Subnovii is the first FDA-cleared handheld plasma device that uses low-frequency energy along with a patented wavelength and power combination to address multiple signs of aging.



To learn more about Club Wellness, Subnovii, and CoolPeel, visit https://www.vibrantmed.com/.



Vibrant Med Spa treats patients from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and even farther away, offering a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere with a "modern farmhouse" feel. Located on the outskirts of Louisville, just off I-71, the spa is convenient for residents throughout the area without traffic hassles. A hand-selected professional staff member devotes more time to each patient than typical medical spas. Treatments offered include injectables, ultrasound and laser treatments, facials, brows and lashes, weight loss, and nutrition.



The med spa is located at 6402 Westwind Way in Crestwood, Kentucky.



