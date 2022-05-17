News: PROGRESS in Lending Lauds Kathy Olsen of OpenClose with Most Powerful Women in Fintech Award | CitizenWire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- OpenClose®, the leading fintech provider of residential mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, announced that its director of support services, Kathy Olsen, has been honored by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry.



Now in its fourth year, the Most Powerful Women in Fintech award recognizes only those women who play key roles in leading the way and reshaping how the mortgage industry thinks. PROGRESS in Lending named only a total of 35 honorees to the 2022 list.



With more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Kathy Olsen has spent a good portion of her career working in mortgage technology and specifically the LOS space. She oversees training and support for OpenClose's LenderAssist(tm) LOS customers and ancillary solutions.



Armed with experience working for lenders, mortgage technology providers and industry consultants coupled with 12 years at OpenClose, Olsen is in a unique position to help customers get trained and go live. Olsen is credited with onboarding and training dozens of new customers throughout one of the most explosive growth periods in OpenClose's 22-year company history. In recent years, lender demand for OpenClose's completely browser-based Assist series of lending solutions has spiked, as lenders enjoy a simple and cost-effective workflow to managing the mortgage lending process within an efficient, easy-to-use and elegant user experience.



"I am elated to receive recognition alongside so many other accomplished women who are helping spur forward progress for their companies and the industry," said Olsen. "There are a lot of great technology solutions available to lenders; however, it's the people behind those solutions that ultimately makes a difference. As one of the 35 winners, it's refreshing to see advances being made in the industry with female technologists."



"Kathy is very passionate about helping our customers quickly get up to speed on our platform and began enjoying newfound efficiencies," said Vince Furey, CRO at OpenClose. "She is a rare breed of highly dedicated and enthusiastic subject matter experts in the LOS space, and it shows in the way she interfaces with end users. We are lucky to have Kathy on our team."



The complete list of Most Powerful Women in Fintech winners for 2022 can be found on PROGRESS in Lending's website. https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2022-most-powerful-women-in-fintech-award-winners-are/.



About OpenClose:



Founded in 1999, OpenClose is the preeminent fintech provider that developed the mortgage banking industry's first SaaS-based lending automation software platform. Today, the company has expanded to become an award-winning, comprehensive loan origination software suite that slashes the cost to manufacture loans by up to 40 percent, reduces processing and underwriting cycle times by up to 50 percent, and requires minimal support to install and manage. OpenClose is the only vendor in the industry able to offer a true end-to-end, omni-channel, 100 percent browser-based, workflow-driven platform that effectively consolidates the digital POS, LOS, PPE and BI functions via a single provider, with easy access from any browser or mobile device. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.



