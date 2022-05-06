News: Pristine Rejuvenation Expands to Accommodate Growth | CitizenWire

Detroit Med Spa's Bigger Location Means More Patient Comfort and Enhanced Services

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- A bigger office suite means better patient care for Pristine Rejuvenation, a med spa that focuses on aesthetic injectables and skin rejuvenation treatments. Eman Dahmani, company Principal, announced that the new facilities were opened to handle the spa's steady growth.



"We're grateful to our patients, who've supported us and created the opportunity for us to expand," said Dahmani. "We believe the aesthetic atmosphere and comfort of our new office suite is an extra amenity we can now offer to everyone who comes to us."



Pristine Rejuvenation is conveniently located at 5642 W. Maple Rd., Suite 12 in West Bloomfield. The facility serves West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Troy, Auburn Hills, and other parts of the Detroit metropolitan area.



Treatments offered by Pristine Rejuvenation include:



* Injectable Wrinkle Reducers (Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport)



* Dermal fillers



* Chemical peels



* Kybella (double chin treatment)



* Microneedling and microchanneling



* Laser treatments



* Laser hair removal



* Subnovii plasma technology



* Morpheus 8 fractional skin remodeling



* Teeth whitening



* Skin care



* and others.



About Pristine Rejuvenation:



The mission of Pristine Rejuvenation is to empower clients to achieve their personal aesthetic goals through their own unique experiences and values. The med spa believes in taking a natural and customized approach with each client and offers a wide array of services from injectables to full facial rejuvenation treatments. Visit their website at https://pristinerejuvenation.com/ to learn more.

Learn More: https://pristinerejuvenation.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.