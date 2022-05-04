News: Legacy Launch Pad publishing releases memoir about growing up in dysfunctional Mormon family by Diana Cannon Ragsdale | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released "Loose Cannons: A Memoir of Mania and Mayhem in a Mormon Family" (ISBN: 978-195655200 (ebook); 978-1956955217, 978-1956955224 (paperback); 978-1956955231 (hardback)), written by Diana Cannon Ragsdale.



In "Loose Cannons", Ragsdale tells the chaotic story of being raised by her schizophrenic father in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the wake of her depressed mother abandoning the family. The story covers more than 60 years of complex family history and is interspersed with excerpts from Ragsdale's mother's journal, which detail decades of abuse, mental illness and family secrets.



While covering difficult topics, Ragsdale's memoir also keeps an optimistic and humorous touch, with a changing perspective as she ages from girl to woman. Despite the difficulties she faces, Ragsdale details how she's learned from her mistakes as well as the mistakes of her family, all while repairing her relationships with her parents-and herself.



The book has already received praise from authors and mental health professionals across the globe. "'Loose Cannons' is an unforgettable memoir, a remarkable and astonishing story which will leave you laughing, crying and cringing until the last page," says Warren Driggs, author of "Mormon Boy, A Tortoise in the Road" and "Swimming in Deep Water."



"An unflinching account of mental illness, abuse and neglect hiding in plain sight," says Carrie Gaykowski, CSW. "The memoir is courageous, agonizing and demonstrates the resilience of the human spirit."



Publisher Anna David agrees. "Diana tells a story that will stay with you long after you finish reading, and she tells it with more honesty, gumption and humor than you might have thought possible," David says.



As Ragsdale's story shows, abuse and neglect do not make anyone unlovable or unable to love themselves. With determination, perspective and a sense of humor, it is possible to heal from serious emotional wounds with grace.



"Loose Cannons" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more.



Learn more at: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/



Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.