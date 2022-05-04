News: EPIC Welcomes Paul Lopez – Further Strengthens Entertainment & Sports Practice | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Paul Lopez has joined its Entertainment & Sports practice as a principal. He joins as part of the Los Angeles team and will be based in Irvine, California.



Lopez will play an important role in the continued development of the firm's Entertainment & Sports business and brings nearly two decades of experience. He specializes in Film, Entertainment, Rental and Staging Houses, Exhibit companies and the overall Event Management industry, Special Event companies, the Sporting Goods industry and more. His approach includes a focus on education and training for his clients. Lopez was previously with The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers.



Lopez will report to Christine Sadofsky, Executive Managing Principal, Global Entertainment & Sports Leader, who commented, "Paul will be a tremendous asset to our Entertainment & Sports practice group. His dedication to the Entertainment industry and his commitment to clients resonates with our culture and team. Paul is dynamic in his approach and has many ideas on how we can continue to build the practice."



"EPIC continues to invest in the expansion of our Entertainment & Sports Practice, and Paul brings a depth of expertise that will be of immediate benefit to our clients and our team," said Scott Davis, President, National Specialty Practices at EPIC. "Our focus on specialization is the key to EPIC's growth and success and Paul will be an important contributor," continued Davis.



Lopez is active in the community, supporting many organizations including through his volunteer work at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. He serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of San Diego, providing students with a high-level overview of risk management techniques and legal issues that might arise in the areas of contracts, torts, intellectual property rights and laws and regulations.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.



Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.