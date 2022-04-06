News: Oral Vaccine Boosts COVID Immunity: study conducted on nonhuman primates is published in the journal Vaccine | CitizenWire

ROCHESTER, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced results confirming the activity of an oral vaccine formulation for boosting immunity against SARS-CoV-2. The full study conducted on nonhuman primates is published in the journal Vaccine accessible at http: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21016716



The article describes the evaluation of an oral COVID-19 vaccine built on the vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) platform. Oral administration of the VSV based vaccine induced antibodies that could neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. More importantly, the novel oral formulation powerfully boosted the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-COV-2 in previously vaccinated monkeys. The oral vaccine was shown to be safe and did not cause clinically significant adverse effects.



"By tweaking the way we generate the VSV-SARS vaccine, we created a new oral formulation that worked remarkably well to boost virus neutralizing antibody titers when administered into the cheek pouches of cynomolgus macaques whose immunity was waning after they had been primed with an intramuscular vaccine," stated Kah-Whye Peng, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of Vyriad, and first author of this publication. "Oral dosing is convenient and more likely to be accepted by people who are reluctant to receive yet another intramuscular injection to boost their immunity."



The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and there is a continued need to deliver vaccines to a much of the world's population. An effective oral vaccine/booster has the potential to dramatically improve vaccine uptake rates by addressing some of the key barriers to effective deployment such as logistics of distribution to remote populations, fear of needles, and administration to young children.



"We are excited by these groundbreaking findings. Vyriad has cGMP manufacturing capabilities and is running clinical trials using an engineered VSV for cancer therapy. We are therefore actively seeking partnership to help bring this promising platform to human testing," stated Stephen J Russell, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vyriad.



The publication is a collaboration between researchers at Vyriad, Imanis Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and the University of Minnesota.



About Vyriad, Inc.



Vyriad is a clinical-stage company developing virus-based therapeutics, focusing initially on proprietary oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet needs. Founded by scientists at Mayo Clinic and the University of Miami, Vyriad is working with VSV, measles and picornavirus platforms, programming their viruses to selectively attack cancer cells, thereby igniting antitumor immune responses that can complete the process of tumor destruction and prevent disease recurrence.



Our lead platform, derived from vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), is being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trials addressing multiple cancer types. Vyriad and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) have a well-established broad-based strategic agreement for the discovery and development of new oncolytic virus treatments for cancer leveraging Vyriad's VSV platform and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwic) as well as its unmatched antibody discovery capabilities. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota.



For more information, visit https://vyriad.com/.



Learn More: https://vyriad.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.