News: Sales Boomerang ranks No. 19 on Financial Times’ list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies | CitizenWire

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that it has clinched a top spot on Financial Times' ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, ranking 19th overall, first among fintech firms and third in technology. Now in its third year, The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022 ranking identifies the businesses across North, Central and South America with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.



Sales Boomerang's borrower intelligence system monitors lenders' databases and alerts mortgage advisors when a past or prospective borrower is ready for a loan. Sales Boomerang's automated loan opportunity alerts help to identify the ideal times to present loan opportunities to consumers, offering lenders a 20-40% average lift to loan volume and customer retention rates as high as 85%.



The Financial Times is one of the world's leading news publications. Each year, The Financial Times partners with Statista to research and identify the 500 companies that have shown the most explosive revenue growth over a three-year timespan. In order to qualify, companies must be headquartered in the Americas and have generated at least $100,000 of revenue in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2020.



"As the mortgage industry's first automated borrower intelligence and retention platform, Sales Boomerang has earned a lofty reputation across the entire housing finance ecosystem," said Sales Boomerang Founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin. "Sales Boomerang owes its incredible growth to our nimble team of data experts and loyal lender customers, for whom we have identified hundreds of billions of dollars in potential loan opportunities."



From 2017 and 2020, Sales Boomerang saw a meteoric 3882% revenue growth. In 2021 alone, Sales Boomerang's automated borrower intelligence alerts delivered $468 billion in loan opportunities to more than 150 independent mortgage banks (IMBs), banks and credit unions.



The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2022 will be featured in the weekday edition of the Financial Times newspaper. A special report featuring the complete interactive ranking alongside articles by Financial Times correspondents on the trends highlighted by the research, can be found here: https://www.ft.com/reports/americas-fastest-growing-companies.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind(tm) ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



About the Financial Times:



The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

