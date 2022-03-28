News: 2022 Minnesota Aviation Maintenance Technician Conference and IA Renewal Taking Place March 28 – 29 | CitizenWire

ViewTech Borescopes Speaking and Exhibiting at Midwest AMT Professional Event, aviation inspections

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- For more than 50 years, the Minnesota Aviation Maintenance Technician Conference has been held to provide continuing education and networking for current and aspiring aviation technicians. For the first time, ViewTech Borescopes will be not only exhibiting but also presenting at the annual conference, which is taking place at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.



Zack Wessels, Senior Sales Consultant for ViewTech Borescopes, will discuss topics regarding video borescopes and aviation inspections with attendees both Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29. Additional that will be speaking include Covington Aircraft Engines, Hartzell Engine Technologies, Jet-Care International, and ACES Systems.



ViewTech Borescopes will have several borescopes available at booth #24 during the Minnesota Aviation Maintenance Conference and always encourages those looking to purchase a new video borescope to take advantage of their no-cost, no-obligation demo offer. For more than 14 years, ViewTech's nondestructive testing equipment has assisted aviation and aerospace professionals with inspections, maintenance, and quality control requirements.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/



