News: Key Entrepreneurs to Present at 2022 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report and BioElectRx Business Report newsletters, announced that founders and CEOs of several promising bioelectronic medicine startups will present at the Fifth Annual Bioelectric Medicine Forum on April 5, 2022. The event will take place in New York City, although participation via Zoom videoconference will be accommodated.



Entrepreneur presenters at the conference include Attila Borbath, CEO of Synergia Medical, a European firm developing an optical vagus nerve stimulation system, Nicolas Vachicouras, CEO of Neurosoft Bioelectronics, Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health, Manfred Franke, CEO of Neuronoff Inc., and Anuj Bhardwaj, CEO of SecondWave Systems Inc.



Peter Staats, a bioelectronic medicine pioneer and co-founder and chief medical officer of electroCore Medical, will keynote the conference. Dr. Staats is internationally recognized for his work in developing and implementing minimally invasive procedures for a number of disorders, including COVID, and his patents have led to the use of novel pharmacologic agents. He is a past President of the North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the Southern Pain Society.



Other speakers at the 2022 event include Marom Biksom, professor of biomedical engineering at City College of New York, Imran Eba, partner at Action Potential Venture Capital, Chihiro Hosoya, head of venture management and business development at Astellas Pharma, Eric Hudak, program director at the National Institutes of Health, and Hannah Claridge from TTP plc in the U.K.



Other sessions will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties.



MST is the Platinum Sponsor of this year's event, while Valtronic is the Silver Sponsor.



Key topics will include promising new indications, alliances with bio/pharm firms, regulatory and reimbursement issues, and pricing/commercialization issues.



"Bioelectronic medicine is one of the most promising new segments of the healthcare industry," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. "This fifth-annual conference will be a key meeting place for entrepreneurs and executives helping to found this industry."



For more information on the 2022 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html.



https://www.neurotechreports.com/



http://www.neurotechreports.com/

