News: New Tampa Bay Podiatrist Offers Early Morning and Evening Availability | CitizenWire

WESTCHASE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Early birds and night owls rejoice: a new Tampa Bay podiatrist is setting the bar on convenience with extended clinic hours. Sagar Shah, DPM, recently helped launch the opening of a new location for Modern Foot & Ankle at 10954 Sheldon Rd. in Westchase. This marked the Central Florida group's seventh clinic opening in five years.



"Modern Foot & Ankle has an excellent reputation for providing premier care to their patients while utilizing advances in medicine and research," said Dr. Shah. "I knew I wanted to be with a group that uses a patient-centric approach."



Part of that approach incorporates increased availability. The Westchase clinic features appointment times as early as 7:30 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. on certain days.



"Having additional hours helps patients and families receive care without needing to take time off of work or have kids leave school early," explained Dr. Shah.



Both an accomplished board-certified surgeon and a proponent of holistic medicine, Dr. Shah bases his care on continuing education and patient comfort. He says that an essential component of his treatment plan is talking with patients and listening to their needs.



"This allows me to develop a conservative or surgical plan that is best-suited for the patient," he added.



Dr. Shah's experience also includes outreach programs. He has provided his surgical skills to The Yucatán Crippled Children's Project in Mexico, through which he corrected podiatric deformities for children in need.



"Seeing the hope in patients' faces and knowing that I can make a difference in their health-it's a challenge that I welcome and a gratifying experience," he said.



Now, Dr. Shah says his research-based, patient-first approach is a good fit for the Westchase community.



"This area in particular creates an exciting opportunity as a practitioner," he said. "Seeing the abundance of activities available makes me want to provide the best care possible to keep patients moving and active."



After several years in private practice in Virginia, Dr. Shah reflected, relocating to Florida was bittersweet. But, he added, the move to Westchase was a long-awaited homecoming.



"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Virginia and the patient relationships I was able to build," he said. "But I was raised in the Tampa Bay area, and moving closer to my family and friends was appealing to me."



Learn more: https://modernfootankle.com/podiatrists/dr-sagar-shah/



About Modern Foot & Ankle®



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.



For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/.



Learn More: https://modernfootankle.com/

