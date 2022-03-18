News: Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women Reaches Key Milestones | CitizenWire

American Landmark's partnership with nonprofit continues diversity efforts, provides career opportunities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Supporting greater diversity in real estate and entrepreneurship for minority women across the country, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program has successfully concluded its fall 2021 program in partnership with American Landmark, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Participants learned how to successfully serve as a property manager and leasing professional and gained access to management and leadership skills needed for growth in the real estate and property management industry.



Only four percent of real estate companies are owned by women or minorities, and women represent just over one-third of the commercial real estate industry, according to the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network. To expand opportunities for diverse women, the Real Estate Accelerator Program is targeted to women in the Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Florida region but open to women across the country.



"We are incredibly proud of our first cohort of participants who are already breaking through glass ceilings," said nonprofit founder Dr. Velma Trayham. "These entrepreneurs boast an incredible combination of passion and knowledge, and we are thrilled to contribute to minority entrepreneurship growth nationwide."



The program is an arm of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that helps women business owners strengthen their businesses and impact on the economy while addressing barriers to economic mobility for those who have been systemically and historically underserved. The academy has helped more than 7,000 women nationwide gain the education and training they need to succeed in business.



"We were honored to support these amazing women in their entrepreneurship journey," said Joe Lubeck, CEO of American Landmark. "When you impact one woman's life in a positive way, the ripples can support economic growth, family wellness and community health in turn."



2021 Fall Program participants included:



* Ebony Smith, The Dangerous Beauty



* Jayne' Green, Bud & Blossom Therapeutics



* Joycelyn Wooten, Two Doves Notary



* Kaitlynn Geathers, Opulence Estates



* Ketra Goins, KG & Company Rentals



* Korene Stuart, Opportunity Curator



* LaCheris Luster, Movement Interactive



* Nafeesha Robinson, iHome 360 Corporation



* Tina Banner, Captivate Body Sculpting



The 12-week hybrid program incorporated college-level business training, training in property management and Fair Housing laws, property management apprenticeship opportunities, access to mentors and business networks, and more.



"This program sets you up for success. It teaches you strategic planning. It gives you access to resources, mentorship and a whole network of professionals. That's the power of the program. There is nothing else out there like this program. Learn, grow and excel," noted Joycelyn Wooten of Two Doves Notary.



The Academy will begin accepting applications for the Fall Real Estate Accelerator program mid-July. Learn more at: https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/programs/real-estate-accelerator-program/



Past alumni's boast impact of the program, click here for past testimonials - https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/success-stories/.



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a pioneering 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. For more information, visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.



About American Landmark



American Landmark Apartments is one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States and ranks No. 33 on the National Multifamily Housing Council list of the top apartment owners in the country with approximately 34,000 apartment units in its portfolio. Based in Tampa, Florida, American Landmark specializes in the acquisition and management of value-added multifamily properties located in high-growth markets throughout the Sunbelt, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. American Landmark is committed to delivering great service and outstanding living environments to residents and delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors and partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alapts.com/.



About Thinkzilla Consulting Group



Thinkzilla offers DEI Programming that focuses on economic, strategic growth initiatives for minority and women-owned small businesses. Our Award-Winning team helps our clients increase supplier diversity across their supply chains and assist in launching programs to engage communities across the globe. For more information, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.