News: 2022 Americas Summit will take place in Miami in July 2022 in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS) | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Concordia has announced that it will hold its 2022 Americas Summit in Miami, Florida in July, 2022. The Concordia Americas Summit was originally scheduled to take place alongside the Ninth Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, California.



Concordia, in close consultation with its partner, the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS), made this shift in timing to complement and support their critical agenda and resulting work of the Summit of the Americas. Concordia looks forward to hosting this important follow-on event, continuing to contribute to the conversation and creating impactful partnerships.



The Concordia Americas initiative began in 2016, with its inaugural Summit in Miami, Florida, and subsequent convenings in Bogotá, Colombia, gathering leaders from the public, nonprofit and private sectors. The region's critical position on the global stage, and the interconnected nature of its challenges with the success of the Western Hemisphere, aligns with Concordia's ethos to create an inclusive, collaborative global community.



"We are thrilled to continue strengthening our partnership between the General Secretariat of the OAS (GS/OAS) and Concordia. The 2022 Concordia Americas Summit represents a unique opportunity to connect key stakeholders and envision new public-private social impact initiatives to benefit the people of our Hemisphere. It is times like these that require that institutions work together to uphold principles of democracy, human rights, security and development," said Luis Almagro, Secretary General, OAS.



"Since 2016, the Americas have been a focal point for Concordia with the establishment of the Concordia Americas Initiative. The 2022 Americas Summit will gather a powerful roster of speakers, including world renowned political leaders, business innovators, global non-governmental representatives, and impressive young minds to tackle some of the toughest issues facing the Western Hemisphere. The GS/OAS has been a key ally for Concordia in the region and we're thrilled to support their agenda in the Summit of the Americas," said Matthew Swift, Co-founder & CEO, Concordia.



About Concordia:



Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As an equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.



About OAS:



The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS) is the central and permanent organ of the Organization. The OAS is the world's oldest regional organization, dating back to the First International Conference of American States, held in Washington, D.C., from October 1889 to April 1890.



