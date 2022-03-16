News: ViewTech’s Video Borescopes Utilized for Inspecting Balconies and Elevated Structures | CitizenWire

California Legislation SB 721 and SB 326 Required by Apartment and Condo Associations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In response to the 2015 deck collapse in Berkeley which caused six fatalities, California legislation signed into law SB 721 and SB 326 requiring periodic inspections of exterior elevated elements (EEE) that structurally rely on wood or wood-based materials, says ViewTech Borescopes.



California Senate Bill 721 relates to apartment complexes with more than three units, while senate bill 326 pertains to condominiums or multi-family housing controlled by residential homeowners' associations (HOAs).



Any entry, decks, porches, stairways, walkways, and other entry structure that are elevated more than six feet above ground level must be checked for cracks, rotting, insect damage, rusted fasteners or connectors, and mold or mildew exposure.



There are many methods, techniques, and types of equipment that can be utilized during these necessary evaluations of EEE, including visual inspection, infrared thermography, destructive testing, and video borescopes. With initial safety investigations needing to be completed by January 1, 2025, ViewTech Borescopes has a multitude of clients that own VJ-3 Far Focus video borescopes specifically for these inspections.



When completing inspections, licensed structural engineers, architects, contractors, or certified building inspectors drill a series of holes through materials and use a ViewTech VJ-3 video borescope to take photos and videos to assist with necessary reports, including photographs of any damage found. ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-demo program is available to trial by professionals completing SB 721 or SB 326 inspections.



