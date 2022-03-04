News: HomeBinder lands a spot on HousingWire’s 2022 Tech100 list | CitizenWire

Home management platform recognized for feature set that strengthens relationships between homeowners and housing professionals

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced that it has been honored on HousingWire's (HW) Tech100 list of the most innovative companies shaping the housing industry.



As a 2022 HW Tech100 Real Estate honoree, HomeBinder was recognized for helping housing professionals increase repeat and referral business with its digital platform that makes managing a home and maintaining its value easier. A gift that homeowners love and use, HomeBinder's features include document storage, maintenance reminders, appliance recall notifications, digital home inventory and a first-of-its-kind adaptive home valuation tool. Prominent placement of branding and contact information keeps housing professionals top of mind with homeowners long after close.



"HomeBinder has seen incredible growth in the past year thanks to our platform's ability to deliver unmatched value to its more than 700,000 homeowner users," said HomeBinder Founder and CEO Jack Huntress. "Now in the ranks of HousingWire's Tech100, we look forward to furthering HomeBinder's partnerships with real estate agents, mortgage lenders, home inspectors and home professionals who share our vision of creating deeper, longer-lasting relationships with homeowners."



"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."



HomeBinder is a home management platform that makes maintaining a home's value easy and actionable while improving relationships between homeowners and the businesses that serve them. Unlike traditional leave-behinds like business cards and refrigerator magnets, HomeBinder maintains an ongoing digital connection with homeowners as they manage their home improvements, data, documents and relationships over time. Founded in 2015, HomeBinder is a venture-backed Techstars Boston '19 company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.



