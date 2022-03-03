News: 145 New Planned Manufacturing Industrial Projects Identified – Report for February 2022 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the February 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 145 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 135 New Projects



Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 70 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



New Construction - 37 New Projects



Expansion - 46 New Projects



Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 64 New Projects



Plant Closings - 14 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)



Texas - 14



Ohio - 8



Indiana - 8



North Carolina - 8



New York - 8



Michigan - 7



South Carolina - 7



Florida - 6



Ontario - 6



California - 5



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of February, our research team identified 14 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by ArcelorMittal Dofasco, who is planning to invest $1.8 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in HAMILTON, ON. They have recently received approval for the project.



Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects



NORTH CAROLINA:



Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 5 building processing and manufacturing complex in CONCORD, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.



ARIZONA:



Air treatment system mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing and office facility and currently seeking a site in the MESA, AZ or CHANDLER, AZ area.



INDIANA:



Steel company is planning to invest $290 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TEXAS:



Steel pipe mfr. is planning to invest $192 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in BAYTOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2023.



TENNESSEE:



Tile mfr. is planning to invest $140 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades of their 250,000 sf manufacturing facility in DICKSON, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2023.



KENTUCKY:



Magnetic products mfr. is planning to invest $95 million for the construction of a 171,000 sf manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They have recently received approval for the project.



WEST VIRGINIA:



Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $73 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, WV. They have recently received approval for the project.



NORTH CAROLINA:



Rubber components mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for an expansion of their warehouse and manufacturing facility in KINSTON, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.



PENNSYLVANIA:



Aluminum products mfr. is planning to invest $46 million for an expansion of their manufacturing and processing facility in LANCASTER, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2023.



WEST VIRGINIA:



Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $40 million for the construction of a 150,000 sf manufacturing facility on John Nash Blvd. in BLUEFIELD, WV. Completion is slated for late 2022.



About SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities.



The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.



https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/



https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

