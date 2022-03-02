News: El Pollo Grill is THE San Diego Mexican Food Spot for 2022 Foodies | CitizenWire

With authentic Mexican dishes, exceptional service, and a tradition of community support, El Pollo Grill has emerged as one of the top Mexican restaurants in the greater San Diego area for 2022 and beyond

CHULA VISTA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The team at El Pollo Grill knows that a new year brings with it new opportunities for patrons to have wonderful culinary adventures at their 3 dining establishments (Lemon Grove, Otay Ranch, and Bonita Rd. in Chula Vista). Although the focus is on the future, El Pollo Grill has a rich history that continues to shape the business.



Family owned-and-operated, El Pollo Grill first opened its doors in 1987 when founders Rafael and Constanza Lopez assumed control of a small existing restaurant in Lemon Grove called Pollo Charro. In addition to serving their signature marinated and flame broiled chicken (prepared "The Lopez Family Way"), the couple reshaped the menu to incorporate recipes that had been in their families for generations. El Pollo Grill quickly found great success as both a restaurant and food catering company, eventually opening up two more locations.



El Pollo Grill provides a variety of dishes lovingly prepared in the kitchen and served for dine-in customers as well as takeout and delivery orders. In addition to classics such as tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, they also have flame broiled chicken meals for individuals and families along with wildly popular weekly specials. El Pollo Grill is also the home of the 619 Cali Quake Burrito Challenge and the #TatisTacos giveaway during the MLB season.



Food catering is another vital part of what El Pollo Grill offers, with individuals and businesses across the San Diego region relying on them to prepare dishes for events and other gatherings. Thinking "outside the tortilla" and wanting to meet the needs of as many patrons as possible, El Pollo Grill's catering menu goes beyond Mexican cuisine to include BBQ, Italian, fresh fish of the day, and even breakfast options.



As their website indicates, El Pollo Grill cares deeply about giving back as much as possible to the incredible communities it serves. They recognize how much San Diego has given to their family over the years, and in turn are proud to frequently participate in fundraising efforts with local youth sports organizations, schools, non-profit organizations, and more. Those with fundraising ideas looking for support can contact El Pollo Grill by phone or online. The company also gives out complimentary meals to those in need via nominations through social media.



This year El Pollo Grill is excited to continue serving its cherished family recipes to long-time customers and new patrons alike. While it has been close to 35 years since Rafael and Constanza Lopez began their restaurant & catering adventure, the team remains fully committed to crafting top-quality dishes made from the freshest and most flavorful ingredients available. For those in Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, and across San Diego, there is truly no better spot for Mexican food year round.



El Pollo Grill currently has 3 locations in the greater San Diego area. El Pollo Grill - Bonita is located at 3041 Bonita Rd Ste 105 in Chula Vista, and can be reached by calling (619) 653-1902. El Pollo Grill - Lemon Grove is located at 7836 Broadway in Lemon Grove, and can be reached by calling (619) 697-7153. El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch is located at 2015 Birch Rd Ste 2003 in Chula Vista, and can be reached by calling (619) 934-1300.



For more information visit https://www.elpollogrill.com/



