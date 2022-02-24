News: Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist® Designation | CitizenWire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist.



Eckhardt successfully completed the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist, or CRPS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver−based College for Financial Planning.



Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPS® designation.



Because of ever−increasing client demand for financial advisors who are knowledgeable in the administration of retirement plans for businesses and their employees, this advanced training is specifically designed to focus on design, installation, and maintenance of retirement plans.



Keith Eckhardt's office is located at 1763 South 8th St, Ste 1, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905. The office phone is 719-578-5833.



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.



Visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/ or the recruiting website at https://careers.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.



https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt



https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorkeitheckhardt/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/keitheckhardt/



Learn More: https://www.edwardjones.com/

