News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at Inaugural AMPP Annual Conference & Expo | CitizenWire

By on February 24, 2022 in All Stories Index, Business, Technology

ViewTech Borescopes at AMPP 2022

Corrosion Control and Protective Coating Products Will be Featured at Association for Materials Protection and Performance Annual Event

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Since the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE International) and the Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) merged in 2021 and formed the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a global community with more than 40,000 members was formed to advance corrosion prevention. ViewTech Borescopes will be one of hundreds of exhibitors connecting with corrosion and protective coating professionals March 7 - 9 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas during the first annual AMPP Annual Conference & Expo.

With corrosion affecting nearly every industry, ViewTech's inspection video borescopes allow contractors, inspectors, engineers, and technicians to see inside critical components without costly, time-consuming disassembly. As the largest international coatings and corrosion trade show, the AMPP Annual Conference & Expo is anticipating more than 6,000 attendees to visit the expo hall, which will also feature a heavy equipment area and coatings experience area.

With a variety of insertion tube diameters and lengths, ViewTech will have several borescope options on-hand at booth 926 throughout the AMPP Annual Conference & Expo. Inspection borescopes available include the VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope, VJ-3 Far Focus video borescope, VJ-3 2.8mm video borescope, and VJ-3 3.9mm video borescope. ViewTech Sales Consultant, Evan Miller, will be able to share the advantages of using a VJ-3 video borescope to assist with inspections, maintenance, and quality control.

Both AMPP attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to visit ViewTech at booth 926, select a borescope that would work best for their inspection application, and reserve a no-cost demo during exhibit hall hours. While not all AMPP members are able to attend the first AMPP Annual Conference & Expo, the video borescope experts at ViewTech suggests contacting them to trial a VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope at their own facility for free with a no-cost, no-obligation demo.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

