News: Registration Now Open for NEA Dell National Entrepreneur Pitch Contest: Over $10,000 in Cash and Prizes | CitizenWire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) will host a National Virtual Pitch Contest on Wednesday April 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Zoom. Contestants will have an opportunity to win over $10,000 in cash and prizes. The event was created to give entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to receive national exposure, professional coaching, funding and other resources that can be used immediately for growth and expansion. The event is sponsored by Dell Technologies and Comerica Bank.



This competition is for existing businesses. Start-ups and established business owners are invited to apply. 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a national audience for three minutes. First, second and third place winners will be selected by a panel of judges.



The first place winner will receive a $3000 cash prize. The second place winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. A third place winner will be selected by the audience and will receive a $500 cash prize. In addition, all three winners will receive a Dell laptop computer and a one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association. The event is open to the public and entry is free. Application deadline is March 4, 2022.



"This will be our fourth pitch contest. We began offering these events twice a year to help entrepreneurs deal with the impact of the pandemic. It has become one of our most popular events. We give entrepreneurs the ongoing resources and support needed to be successful which includes exposure, professional coaching, networking opportunities, training, funding and the latest in technology," said National Entrepreneurs Association President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen.



NEA is a 501(c)(3) member-based non-profit corporation that was created to empower entrepreneurs to grow through quality networking events and educational programs. Annual training conferences are held twice a year. The Entrepreneur Bootcamp and Certification Training Program is offered twice a year and networking events are held monthly. For more information or an application visit https://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/.



Learn More: https://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/

