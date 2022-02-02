News: Prolific inventor and beauty guru, Laura Hunter, has launched her newest invention, the Perfect Contour Beauty Sponge | CitizenWire

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- For many years, stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have popularized the highlighted and contoured makeup look, but without access to a professional makeup artist, getting Kardashian perfect contour was nearly impossible. For most, the result was streaks of brown or white that just won't blend in. Tori Belle Cosmetics promises to have solved this problem.



Hunter is well known as an inventor and innovator in the beauty space with numerous patents pending and products launched over the past few years. She is the inventor of Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Systems along with Lash Bling, Stackers, numerous packaging innovations and other innovative cosmetics. She was honored with both the BIG Innovation Award and Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Northwest in 2021. Her products have been featured in Glamour, Elle, Good Morning America, Refinery 29, ABC News and more.



With her newest invention, Hunter set out to make face contouring accessible to everyone in a way that is quick, convenient and foolproof. According to Hunter, her patent-pending Perfect Contour Beauty Sponge is expertly designed to help users contour confidently. Her new beauty tool is intended to sculpt and add dimension in all the right places to highlight the features. Simply position the sponge, stamp the pigment on, and blend to perfect the look. It works on all face shapes and sizes and all ten areas of the face.



Hunter says, "Now anyone can be a contour expert and get that super 'instagrammable' or 'TikTok' perfect contour look with the Perfect Contour Beauty Sponge."



About LashLiner, Inc.



LashLiner, Inc., and wholly-owned subsidiary, Tori Belle Cosmetics, sell the original, patent pending eyeliner, invented by Laura Hunter under the brand name Magnetude™ magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics via independent affiliates and The LashLiner System, available at https://www.lashliner.com/. Tori Belle's Magnetude™ line is available via independent affiliates at https://www.toribellecosmetics.com/.



