News: After, Inc. Acquires Accentf(x) to Deepen its Post-Sale Marketing Services Offering | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc., the leading customer experience technology company providing post-sale software and services to the world's top manufacturers, retailers, and ecommerce sellers, just announced its acquisition of Accentf(x) Marketing. Accentf(x) is a full-service, multi-channel, direct response marketing agency that combines proprietary technology, data management, and consumer insights to deliver the highest quality post-sale marketing solutions to its clients.



"With over 20 years of experience managing the post-sale marketing businesses of top appliance and consumer electronics manufacturers, Accentf(x) brings substantial industry knowledge and expertise to our team," says After, Inc.'s CEO, Nate Baldwin. "We also see great synergies in leveraging Accentf(x)'s vertically integrated capabilities with our post-sale marketing clients."



Accentf(x)'s CEO, Patrick Scheen agrees that the two companies are ideally matched. "We couldn't be more thrilled to join such a high quality, customer-focused post-sale services company like After, Inc. We look forward to combining After's best-in-class predictive analytics with our proprietary technology platform to drive significant performance improvements. It is win-win for our two companies and our clients."



ABOUT AFTER, INC.



After, Inc. ( https://www.afterinc.com/ ) is a pioneer in the Post-Sale Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world's top brands to help transform their post-sale businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities. The company launched QuickSuite, in 2021, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and ecommerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and drive satisfaction, loyalty, and lifetime revenue after the point of sale.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



ABOUT ACCENTF(X) MARKETING



Accentf(x) Marketing ( https://www.accentfx.com/ ) specializes in helping clients engage, influence and grow customer relationships. For over 20 years Accentf(x)'s experienced team has provided clients with a competitive advantage and increased ROI through end-to-end customized data management, advanced analytics and insights, technology solutions and turnkey multichannel marketing programs. An alternative to typical database marketing providers who offer fixed platforms and ridged software, Accentf(x) provides tailored solutions to meet each of its client's unique needs and goals.



