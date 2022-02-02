News: Mortgage Coach unveils redesigned website | CitizenWire

Redesign features immersive brand exploration opportunities, enriched user experience and library of lender resources

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, has announced the launch of a newly designed website. The website redesign offers visitors an enhanced user experience featuring immersive brand exploration opportunities and an enriched library of lender resources.



"After many months of development, we are thrilled to debut the website, which reflects our commitment to helping lenders of all stripes earn customer loyalty with modern, technology-supported consultative service," said Mortgage Coach VP, Marketing, Shannon Baldwin. "The redesign better showcases the strength of our platform, the success of our customers and the source of our ongoing motivation - empowering borrowers to attain the best mortgage outcome for their financial and homeownership goals."



"We invite everyone to visit the new website, explore our award-winning Total Cost Analysis presentations, watch lender success stories, tour insightful blogs from CEO and thought leader Dave Savage and immerse themselves in the value of taking the 'Coach Approach' to helping people achieve their homeownership dreams," continued Baldwin.



The refreshed website makes it easier for lenders, real estate professionals and homeowners to locate valuable information about how Mortgage Coach helps solve their unique challenges. An enhanced library of free educational resources is available to help lenders build lasting borrower relationships with personalized mortgage advice. The Top Producer Insights page features video interviews where successful lending professionals - including top-U.S. loan originator Shant Banosian - share how they use Mortgage Coach to attract leads, win borrower business and generate referrals. The website also features on-demand training to help Mortgage Coach users at all levels optimize the platform.



Additionally, in many prominent areas, including the homepage, images of superusers were used instead of stock photos to celebrate the vibrant community of mortgage professionals who use Mortgage Coach to help borrowers attain their homeownership goals.



Coming just days after Philadelphia-based private-equity firm LLR Partners announced its investment in Mortgage Coach, the refreshed website is the company's first step in a series of interface and product enhancements designed to bring more value to the lenders it serves.



Mortgage Coach is relied on by over 130 enterprise credit unions, depository banks and independent mortgage banks - including 8 of the top-10 independent mortgage banks - to improve borrower conversion and reduce price exceptions with valuable home financing education. Through dozens of technology integrations, Mortgage Coach helps make it possible for lenders to compliantly deliver on-brand, consultative lending services to borrowers at scale.



To view the new Mortgage Coach website, visit https://mortgagecoach.com/.



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 130 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

