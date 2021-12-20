News: HomeBinder and Own Up announce strategic partnership to strengthen borrower relationships with lenders, real estate agents and home pros | CitizenWire

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with Boston-based Own Up to support homeowners who receive HomeBinder from a non-mortgage industry business, such as a home inspector or insurance agent. Together, HomeBinder and Own Up provide a customizable and personalized experience for today's homeowners that strengthens their relationships with lenders, real estate agents and home professionals before, during and after the transaction.



HomeBinder is a centralized online platform designed to make home management and home value actionable with features that include adaptive home valuation, document storage, maintenance reminders, appliance recall notifications, a digital home inventory and more. Binders are provided by business partners supporting the homeownership journey, automatically pre-populated with documents from the transaction and delivered to clients upon closing. Homeowners that do not have a mortgage lender associated with their binder can now leverage the Own Up experience to understand refinancing options for their existing home or compare loan options for their next home purchase.



Own Up is a technology service that empowers borrowers to make smarter home financing decisions by providing customized data, personalized advice and a hassle-free mortgage shopping and comparison service. Both HomeBinder and Own Up are alumni of the Techstars Boston Accelerator, a program that helps Boston-based startups connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders and corporations to grow their companies. The companies' founders share a belief that mortgage, real estate and home professionals should empower borrowers with transparency and access to educational information that supports each stage of the homeownership journey.



"HomeBinder is excited to partner with a member of the Techstars family to enable mortgage lenders that already work with Own Up to enhance their borrower experience after the loan closes and ultimately build a 'client for life' experience with their borrowers," said HomeBinder Chief Strategy Officer Pete Paglia.



"In an increasingly competitive market, lenders are seeking meaningful ways to differentiate themselves and remain top of mind with their clients," said Own Up SVP and Director of Lender Relations Matthew Wildman. "Compelling rates and fast cycle times are not enough; it takes a memorable borrower experience to keep today's clients engaged, and delivering that experience is at the heart of what Own Up and HomeBinder do."



For more information, visit https://hubs.ly/Q010X6yT0.



About HomeBinder:



HomeBinder is a home management platform that makes maintaining a home's value easy and actionable while improving relationships between homeowners and the businesses that serve them. Unlike traditional leave-behinds like business cards and refrigerator magnets, HomeBinder maintains an ongoing digital connection with homeowners as they manage their home improvements, data, documents and relationships over time. Founded in 2015, HomeBinder is a venture-backed Techstars Boston '19 company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://pages.homebinder.com/.



About Own Up:



Own Up was founded in 2016 with a mission to ensure no borrower overpays for their mortgage. The company provides a hassle-free mortgage shopping and comparison experience coupled with independent, expert advice to ensure homebuyers and homeowners have the data they need to make smarter financing decisions. For more information, visit https://www.ownup.com/.



Learn More: https://pages.homebinder.com/

