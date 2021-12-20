News: Ahwatukee Realtor, Mike Holt, Joins COR Consultants | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- COR Consultants is pleased to announce that Mike Holt has joined the team as a real estate agent. Mike Holt is an Ahwatukee Realtor who has a degree in Computer Science and past experience managing teams at Amazon.



"We are excited to have Mike Holt join the team. He exudes positivity, hard work, and tenacity. I am confident Mike has a very bright future in this industry and at COR Consultants," says Jeffrey Buettner, Team Leader.



At Amazon, Mike spent nine years in the logistics and supply side. That experience prepared him to be detail-oriented with a focus on customer fulfillment. In addition, his analytical mind helps him in the real estate field. Breaking down complex issues and teaching people how to understand the situation and what to do next is key.



Anyone interested in connecting with Mike about buying or selling real estate can reach out to him via his website: https://mikeholtsellshomes.com/.



About COR Consultants:



COR Consultants is a Phoenix-based real estate team dedicated to helping real estate agents flourish by providing top-of-the-line technology and training. Learn more: https://yourcorconsultants.com/.



