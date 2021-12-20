News: Forever Studios announces the launch of its advanced photo restoration and photo art design website | CitizenWire

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Forever Studios, a leading Florida-based photo restoration service and photo frame design studio established in 2011, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of its website, which allows its customers the ability to restore and enhance their personal photos and create personalized frames and gifts at foreverstudios.com.



Forever Studios customers can now work directly with the world's top retouching artists who restore all photos by hand and then create handcrafted photo frames to display in their home. The new website located at foreverstudios.com is a streamlined service that allows its customers to either upload their damaged photos directly or safely mail their photos to the company using their secure 3-way ship kit. Once a customer approves their photo using the simple to use proofing software, they can share it via the free cloud service and start designing their personalized photo frame from the exclusive collections on the site.



"We are unique because we do not only restore a photo. We perfect a photo and turn it into a unique piece of art," said company CEO, Zachary Goldberg. "There are hundreds of apps for the smartphone that artificially enhance photographs and endless destinations to print a simple canvas or photo frame. We have compiled a team of the top artists in the world who carefully restore and enhance our customers' photographs by hand to ensure the optimum clarity, color and details for each individual photo.



"In addition, we offer exclusive collections designed to fit anyone's home. Each piece is handcrafted by genuine artisans and includes exclusive designs, premium handpicked materials and unique personalization options so every customer's final work-of-art is uniquely their own."



About Forever Studios:



Forever Studios offers digital photo enhancement services including photo restoration and retouching by hand for $35 per photo. and its photo art collection starts at just $20 per piece.



Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Forever Studios has helped over 1 million customers around the world digitize, enhance and create unique photo products since its inception in 2011.



More information:



- https://foreverstudios.com/old-photo-restoration/



- https://foreverstudios.com/create-photo-art/



Learn More: https://foreverstudios.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.