News: Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival Awarded THE BEST IN TEXAS | CitizenWire

MESQUITE, Texas -- The Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival received gold and silver awards as "The Best In Texas" at the 27th Annual Texas Festivals & Events Association Conference and Trade Show. The 2021 Kaliff Insurance "The Best In Texas" Awards ceremony was held on November 13 and hosted by the City of San Antonio. The entries submitted were for TFEA member events held between April 1, 2020 and September 20, 2021; and the marketing competition includes a total of 69 categories.



"While I was honored to receive the five awards on behalf of the festival, they represent a team effort. Our sponsors, vendors, staff and volunteers truly make the event possible," stated Beau Beasley, Executive Director of the Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival. "I'm especially thankful to the City of Mesquite as our host and partner with an extraordinary venue; and to Cece Liekar of The League Lady for the creative marketing and social media. It's gratifying to know our fly fishing festival that began only a few years ago, has become so popular that it draws fly anglers from as far away as Kentucky. The 5th annual festival is coming up February 26-27, 2022 and includes an outstanding list of speakers and classes for fly anglers to experience."



The 2021 Kaliff Insurance "The Best In Texas" Awards Ceremony announced the following for the 4th Annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in the category of events with a budget under $75k:



1 - Gold 1st Place Best Social Media Site



2 - Gold 1st Place Best T-Shirt Design



3 - Gold 1st Place Best Event Program



4 - Silver 2nd Place Single Digital Social Ad



5 - Bronze 3rd Place Misc Merchandise - Face Mask



This year the Texas Festivals & Events Association welcomed many new members from across the Lone Star State; and it was wonderful to meet them in person at the 27th Annual Conference. The Kaliff Insurance The Best In Texas competition received hundreds of entries representing festivals of all sizes. Congratulations to Beau Beasley with the Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival on his outstanding marketing accomplishments," states Kay Wolf, Executive Director of TFEA.



The Kaliff Insurance The Best In Texas Marketing Awards recognizes and encourages excellence in festival promotional campaigns. The Texas Festivals & Events Association is a professional trade association for festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers. The TFEA is official affiliated with the International Festivals & Events Association, the premier professional association supporting festivals and event leaders worldwide.



About Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival



The Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival is an annual event hosted by Rain Shadow Fly Fishing Promotions, LLC and held inside the Mesquite Convention Center in Mesquite, Texas. The Festival is a unique celebration of Lone Star State fly angling and suitable for all ages. Attendees can learn from various fly fishing authors and experts and meet representatives from some of the best manufacturers around the world in the fly fishing industry. Local and regional fly fishing guides, destination lodge owners, kayakers, fly tyers, world-class outdoor photographers, and fly shops participate along with Texas' best microbreweries. The Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival was first held in 2017 and scheduled for the 5th annual event the weekend of February 26-27, 2022.



More info: https://txflyfishingfestival.org/



Learn More: https://txflyfishingfestival.org/

