News: UltFone Software Announces its Biggest Black Friday Deals | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- UltFone - an emerging software brand - has announced a magnanimous sale on its top-selling products to boost the festivities on Black Friday. As we know, the Friday following Thanksgiving Day is celebrated as "Black Friday" throughout the United States. It is famous for the generous discounts and is, unsurprisingly, the busiest shopping day of the year.



Therefore, on the eve of the sale launch, Mike Lee, CEO of UltFone, said, "At UltFone, we always look to add fun to our consumers' lives. Black Friday sale is another initiative to ensure that everyone can have access to our products without worrying about their affordability."



The sale is expected to start on Nov 5th and last for the next 35 days before ending on Dec 9th. The sale consists of various deals, including 76% discount on star products, a buy-one and get-one offer, and free giveaways of the company's top-selling products and gift vouchers.



Win Gift Cards and Ultfone iOS Data Manager



The Black Friday sale includes free giveaways of a $100 Amazon gift card, five 1-month licenses of the iOS data manager, and fifteen $15 coupon codes for the website. The announcement suggests that 21 lucky winners would be selected to get their hands on the fantastic gifts. The method to enter the contest is by sharing anything you like about UltFone products on your social media with the hashtag #UltFoneBlackFridayGift.



Hot Bundle Deals - Buy One Get One Free



UltFone, in an exciting move, has launched a compelling offer for their valuable customer. The company has also announced the "Buy One Get One Free" deal. Users who buy iOS Data Recovery can get iOS Data Manager for free. Along with it, the "Buy One Get One Free" Offer is also valid for UltFone Android Data Recovery. With UltFone Android Data Recovery, you can get UltFone Android System Repair as a freebie. The deals are available to all users during Black Friday.



Star Products - Save Up to 76%



In addition to the above discounts during Black Friday, UltFone has also announced comprehensive discounts on various software, including UltFone iOS System Repair, UltFone iOS Location Changer, UltFone WhatsApp Transfer, & UltFone Activation Unlocker. You can get up to 76% off on these products exclusively from UltFone.



How To Participate:



For further details or to participate in Black Friday Campaign, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/holiday-sales.html



About UltFone:



UltFone is a professional software provider offering fully integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, etc. The company is trusted by famous websites, including PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more.



For more information, you may visit the official website of UltFone: https://www.UltFone.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UltFone/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltFone



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial



RELATED LINKS:

https://www.ultfone.com/ios-data-manager.html



Learn More: https://www.ultfone.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.