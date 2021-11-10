News: Reduce Image and Video Size with HitPaw Compressor | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Due to the limited storage space of your phone and the size limitations of some social networks, you may find it hard to store the image or video you captured with your phone or camera in their original sizes on your device or post them to the Internet. Given this, HitPaw has released its new product- HitPaw Compressor.



As a tool to help you reduce the size of your image or video, HitPaw Compressor aims at saving space with an acceptable loss in quality.



So what are the features about HitPaw Compressor? Here I will take you through it that allows you to compress your files with ease.



1 - Compress Image & Video Effortlessly



HitPaw Compressor is designed to help people reduce the size of files so that they can be stored on the device or uploaded to the social media. It allows you to downsize your image or video easily while in the meantime, you can choose the quality and format you want before compressing.



2 - Shrink Image Files



In the Image part, users can add image in jpg, png, bmp, gif format to begin their process. 5 files are allowed to be uploaded and compressed at the same time in the free trial. For those who need to process more pictures, you may purchase the application for more services. After the HitPaw Compressor has done its work, users can see the "state" about how much space has been saved. What's more, users can also check the comparison pictures and the location of the processed files in the "Operation" column.



3 - Downsize Video Files



In the Video part, formats such as MP4, WMV, AVI, FLV, MOV, MKV are supported. Similarly, 5 files are allowed to be chosen and processed at the same time and to enjoy more services like being able to adjusting the FPS, the resolution, etc., you may purchase it. The highlight is that the file size of the uploaded one is not restricted, which means users can compress any video of any length they like.



When HitPaw Compressor has done its work, users can see the "state" shows how much space has been saved as well as some other information about the file. And the format for output is optional.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Compressor is now compatible with Windows 11 and its pricing starts from $12.99 per month, $19.99 per year to $29.99 for the lifetime.



For more information checking, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-compressor.html.



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



