News: Reducing Friction Losses: New One-Stop Video Editing Application Maximizes Content Creators’ Efficiency and Creative Control | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Professional video editors save content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok massive amounts of time. But communication, file sharing, and order tracking can make dealing with a video editor more trouble than it's worth. VOMA, a first-of-its-kind platform launched by video editing startup Tasty Edits, seeks to solve these issues. Using VOMA (Video Order Management Application), creators can easily submit new video orders, upload their footage, communicate with their editor, and review drafts -- all in one place.



Tasty Edits decided to develop this proprietary application as an in-house solution to make life easier for their clients, many of whom are YouTube and TikTok creators.



"The normal communication set-up between video editing companies and clients is inefficient," explains founder Alex Lefkowitz. "Say you're a video creator and you hand off six hours of editing work to a professional editor. You might still spend three hours filling out complicated order forms, emailing back and forth about what you want editors to do, and battling to upload your footage to third-party cloud storage providers."



VOMA makes this entire process frictionless. It unifies order processing, communication, and file management. Clients can open an account and create video orders with clear specifications. They are billed in platform "edit credits" depending on the length of the video and the complexity of their request.



A typical 10-minute YouTube video edit takes 195 credits. Credits can be purchased individually for $1 per credit, or in bulk for up to a 15% discount ($0.85 per credit). On their dashboard, creators can then chat directly with their editor, upload files, review their order details, and track the progress of their order in real-time.



"VOMA increases our efficiency and allows us to process more orders, while giving clients the high-quality results they need," Lefkowitz says. "Creators have total creative control over their videos -- with the ability to easily customize their orders, a direct line to their editors, and the option to review multiple drafts."



Video creators are in high demand at the moment. Worldwide, 86 percent of companies use video as part of their marketing strategy. YouTube has over 1.8 billion users, with 85 percent of U.S. internet users accessing the platform at least once per week. And since its launch in 2016, the short video app TikTok has garnered a global audience of over 1.1 billion.



In this thriving creator economy, many creators are looking for ways to produce content more efficiently and avoid burnout. VOMA helps creators by saving them time and making the video order process easy, all while giving them the highest quality edits.



About Tasty Edits:



Tasty Edits is a professional video editing company launched in 2020 by web entrepreneur Alex Lefkowitz. It provides fast, affordable, and frictionless video editing services for creators and businesses on YouTube, TikTok, and other social platforms.



For more information visit: https://tastyedits.com/ and https://voma.tastyedits.com.



