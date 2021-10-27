News: Whiteflash Named 2021 BBB Pinnacle Award Winner | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- For the second year in a row, and for an unprecedented 5 out of the last 10 years, Whiteflash Ideal Diamonds and Fine Jewelry has been named winner of the prestigious Better Business Bureau 2021 Pinnacle Award - the BBB's top honor for excellence in quality control, customer care, and social responsibility. The annual competition involves the finest retail jewelers from all across the Greater Houston area, the fourth largest market in America.



Whiteflash has been a BBB Winner of Distinction every year since 2004, maintaining an unbroken A+ rating with the BBB. The annual awards competition evaluates businesses on a comprehensive set of performance standards including product quality, customer care, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and social responsibility. With the 2021 Pinnacle award Whiteflash has been once again recognized as "Best in Class" and a market leader among the many well established fine jewelers in the Greater Houston Area.



Having launched in the year 2000, Whiteflash has been at the forefront of jewelry companies born into the information age. In addition to their world-class A CUT ABOVE® brand of super ideal diamonds, Whiteflash offers two other categories of precision cut AGS Ideal and GIA Excellent diamonds, all of which are in-house and available exclusively at Whiteflash. All are posted to their state-of-the-art responsive website with a full complement of diagnostics and advanced light performance imaging.



In addition to their deep inventory of precision cut certified diamonds Whiteflash is also an authorized distributor for some of America's finest bridal designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G, A. Jaffe, Ritani, Vatche and Benchmark, providing an extensive selection of top quality brand name diamond engagement rings.



Reached for comment on winning the BBB 2021 Pinnacle Award Whiteflash COO Eliezer Eber remarked, "Overcoming the challenges of a pandemic, with its supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages, makes being chosen for the BBB Pinnacle Award especially gratifying. It is a true reflection of the character and adaptability of our team, the resiliency of our business model, and a tribute to our laser focus on the customer experience."



Having been awarded the 2021 BBB Pinnacle once again validates the company's core value driven philosophy and devotion to best practices. Whiteflash is a member of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer education and protection. They are also one of the few retail jewelers in the world certified for ISO9000 quality management. And a laser focus on the customer experience has resulted in a huge number of 5 star reviews at independent review sites like Google Reviews and Yelp.



In the words of Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler, "I am so proud of our team for once again being recognized by the BBB as 'best in class'. The Greater Houston area is home to some of the finest jewelers in America, and to receive the BBB Pinnacle is a humbling accomplishment, and one that is extremely motivating for the Whiteflash team."



About Whiteflash:



Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.



The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger's Magazine as the "Lord of the Online Rings" enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality loose diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.



Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcomes visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.



For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.



