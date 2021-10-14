News: NJ Lenders to roll out HomeBinder home management platform | CitizenWire

Independent mortgage bank picks HomeBinder to improve long-term customer retention and referral partner relationships

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced that NJ Lenders has selected HomeBinder to deliver a post-closing home management experience that improves customer retention and strengthens referral partner relationships.



NJ Lenders is an independent mortgage bank that has helped more than 125,000 families in fourteen states and the District of Columbia achieve their homeownership dreams over the course of its 30 years in business. With HomeBinder, NJ Lenders will replace the three-ring binder of loan documents it has long presented to customers with a personalized, cloud-based home management platform that helps homeowners care for their home and track its value over time.



HomeBinder features include an interactive to-do list and organizational tools such as centralized document storage, maintenance history, home improvement projects, appliance models, property details and photos. The platform also keeps contact information for loan officers, Realtors and other home service providers at homeowners' fingertips throughout the homeownership journey for increased referral and repeat business.



"HomeBinder offers tremendous value as a tool today's consumer will use again and again, long after moving into the home," said Steven Grossman, owner of NJ Lenders. "Moreover, as a lender that's built our model around repeat and referral business, we love giving our Realtor referral partners an opportunity to have their brand presented alongside ours every time a consumer accesses their HomeBinder."



Added Grossman, "HomeBinder is a great tool to present to buyers at closing. We used to create literal binders to collate loan documents, insurance info and contact information for the loan officer, Realtor and attorney and then ship them out via UPS. It was a massive undertaking that required a team of interns, and it only delivered a fraction of the value of HomeBinder."



"HomeBinder makes an excellent closing gift, but it's also so much more than that," said HomeBinder Chief Strategy Officer Pete Paglia. "Mortgage companies like NJ Lenders are embracing HomeBinder as an educational tool for first-time homebuyers, a wealth-building tool for protecting the value of the asset, a customer retention tool that keeps lenders top of mind and a relationship-building strategy that referral partners will love."



About HomeBinder:



HomeBinder is a home management platform that makes maintaining a home's value easy while improving relationships between homeowners and the businesses that serve them. Unlike traditional leave-behinds like business cards and refrigerator magnets, HomeBinder maintains an ongoing digital connection with homeowners as they manage their data, documents and relationships over time. Founded in 2015, HomeBinder is a venture-backed Techstars Boston '19 company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://pages.homebinder.com/.



About NJ Lenders:



NJ Lenders is a leading mortgage company that is privately owned and licensed as a residential mortgage banker. Founded in 1991, the company currently originates first and second mortgage loans in NJ, NY, CT, MA, PA, DE, DC, VA, MD, NC, GA, TN, TX, CO and FL. With seven offices and over $30 billion in closed mortgage loans, many of NJ Lenders' mortgage loan originators are recognized nationally as the best in their field. For more information, visit https://www.njlenders.com.



