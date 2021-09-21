News: Nick Hess Announces Run for Oregon Governor | CitizenWire

TIGARD, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Nick Hess, local business owner and entrepreneur, announced today his candidacy for the Republican nomination as Oregon Governor for the 2022 election.



Mr. Hess is running as a moderate, fiscal conservative in hopes of bringing Oregonians together.



About Nick Hess



Nick Hess is an entrepreneur and business owner. He is a lifelong Oregonian. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Lincoln High School. At age 14, he started his first company--a residential IT business. With 21 years of real-world, business experience, Mr. Hess is well-versed in managing budgets, fostering relationships, and creating opportunities for growth.



Currently, he acts as CEO and owner of:



* SureTec IT (a cybersecurity and IT managed services provider located in Tigard, OR & Dayton, OH),



* SureTel (a nationwide VoIP telecommunications company),



* Cookin' Class ( a cooking class business he owns and operates with his wife, Christy, in Tigard, OR).



In addition, he is father to a 9-year-old son.



About Vote Hess Campaign



Nick Hess is running for all Oregonians stuck in the middle of the political divide. He is looking to give a voice to those who feel forgotten and left behind.



Mr. Hess's campaign is focused on common-sense solutions for Oregon. As a business owner, he is comfortable making tough decisions, negotiating, and finding common ground.



His campaign will center around 4 main principles:



* Transparency

o Building trust through transparency. Oregonians should be allowed access to budget information and data collected by state agencies.



* Voice

o Giving Oregonians a voice through the creation of the Oregon Ideas Portal (www.ideasoregon.com). Every Oregonian--regardless of party affiliation--can directly voice their ideas, opinions, and concerns. Creating real change begins with a conversation.



* Re-envision

o Establish accountability and realistic solutions to Oregon's drug and homelessness problem. Change the national image of Oregon and increase state tourism.

o Additionally, he wants to reinvigorate the police force by giving them the tools they need to operate effectively in 2022.



* Improve

o Modernize and future-proof both Oregon's digital and physical infrastructure by utilizing modern technology.



To learn more about Nick Hess visit https://votehess.com



-Logo: https://votehess.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/VoteHessLogo.png



-Nick photo: https://votehess.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nick_Hess_Governor-scaled.jpg



PAID FOR BY HESS FOR OREGON



Learn More: https://votehess.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.