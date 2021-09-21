News: PassFab iPhone Unlocker and PassFab Activation Unlocker Now Compatible with Apple’s iOS 15 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- With the worldwide release of Apple's long-awaited iOS 15, PassFab has proudly announced the launch of its all-new PassFab iPhone Unlocker and PassFab Activation Unlocker. Both unlocking apps support iOS 15 and are a perfect and handy tool for removing Apple ID or FMI. Moreover, they can be used to unlock iPhone screen passcode, Apple ID, screen time passcode, and MDM lock in minutes, and they can also unlock a locked, disabled, or broken screen iPhone instantly.



"Since our foundation in 2010, we have proudly developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help police agencies, state, local government agencies, IT, and forensic professionals and tens of thousands of business and private users solve their password problems," said the spokesperson of PassFab, while introducing PassFab. "We are extremely grateful to our valued customers for having faith in us and helping us establish our company as a leading password recovery tool developer at a global level," he added. Undoubtedly, PassFab is the ultimate digital locksmith of the twenty first century.



PassFab iPhone Unlocker



In addition, the all-new PassFab iPhone Unlocker and PassFab Activation Unlocker are packed with a wide range of great features and benefits. PassFab iPhone Unlocker supports iOS 15, and it can also help factory reset iDevices without password or Apple ID. Furthermore, the iPhone unlocking solution by PassFab also removes Apple ID from a device without any password or verification. The purpose of both these new unlocking software is to make the lives of iPhone users worldwide easier because there are millions of Apple device users, who often forget the password of their Apple ID.



PassFab Activation Unlocker



Just like the PassFab iPhone Unlocker, PassFab Activation Unlocker also supports iOS 15, and it has many amazing benefits for the users. The greatest benefit is that it can bypass iCloud activation lock without Apple ID, and it can also remove activation lock on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Moreover, PassFab Activation Unlocker can also turn off Find My iPhone/iPad without Apple ID password. Removing Apple ID or FMI is now available on iOS 15. Furthermore, it is also compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7, MacOS 10.11-11.1.



About PassFab



PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.



For more information regarding these two amazing new solutions by PassFab, please click the links below:



