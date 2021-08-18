News: Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry | CitizenWire

Developer of borrower retention technology for mortgage lenders makes its Inc. 5000 debut at No. 101 overall

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, debuted this week on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Sales Boomerang ranked #101 overall, placing the company among the top 3% of all private companies in America based on three-year revenue growth of 3,882% and outpacing every other company in the residential mortgage industry. Sales Boomerang was also recognized as the nation's No. 6 fastest-growing software company and as the No. 4 fastest-growing company based in Maryland.



Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the 2017 introduction of the only automated borrower intelligence and retention system that tells lenders exactly when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. To date, Sales Boomerang has helped mortgage lenders discover more than $30B in overlooked loan opportunities and created financial opportunities for tens of thousands of homeowners while pursuing its No Borrower Left Behind(tm) mission.



"All of us at Sales Boomerang are extremely proud to join the Inc. 5000 and especially to make our entrance in the top 3% of private companies nationwide," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "We dedicate this recognition to our amazing customers and team, who have made it possible for us to uplift an entire industry and begin changing the way it relates to - and earns the lifetime loyalty of - borrowers."



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."



Sales Boomerang significantly outperformed the 2021 Inc. 5000's average median three-year growth rate of 543% and joined a prestigious set of companies that together added more than 610,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies, including Sales Boomerang, will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands August 20.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind(tm) ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



About Inc. Media:



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.



