News: KROST Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor for Integrity Bio in Sale to Curia | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.



Integrity Bio is known in the biopharmaceutical industry as an expert in hard-to-formulate biologics and fill-finish of unique therapies for phase I and phase II clinical trials. Integrity Bio formulates more than 60 large molecules in a typical year, including proteins, antibodies, lipid nanoparticles, peptides, and vaccines in liquid and lyophilized form. Curia currently provides customers with integrated solutions from formulation development through fill-finish commercial manufacturing across three facilities. The acquisition adds West Coast operations to Curia's East Coast and overseas capabilities.



Integrity Bio has been a client of KROST for ten years, during which time KROST provided Tax, Accounting, Consulting, R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, and now, Mergers and Acquisitions services. KROST's service model is designed to guide and support businesses throughout their lifecycle, from early-stage start-ups to succession and exit planning.



KROST's M&A practice is led by industry veteran, Paren Knadjian, who joined the firm in 2017. Knadjian has nearly 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing. He has closed over $1.5 billion in transaction value throughout his career. As the leader of the firm's technology industry niche, Paren also assists companies in the business of technology and life sciences innovation.



"We have been advising Integrity Bio, its owners and management team for over 10 years. So when they were considering a sale, they turned to us to help them with deal value, deal structure, due diligence, accounting and tax matters, and transactional support. This acquisition comes at a meaningful time for the country. The work that Integrity Bio is doing, and will continue to do as part of Curia, will contribute to life-changing cures for health issues, much like we experienced in the last year and a half. This acquisition is not just a transaction; it has a huge impact on people's lives across the globe. I am thrilled we were able to assist Integrity Bio with this transition into their next chapter and look forward to seeing what Curia will do with their added capabilities," remarked Paren Knadjian.



"We would like to thank the KROST team - they were invaluable in this transaction, and we relied on them enormously," said Michael Reilly, CEO of Integrity Bio. "As part of Curia, we can now offer our customers not only world-class formulation and fill-finish but also world-class commercial manufacturing."



For information about this transaction, please contact:



For information about this transaction, please contact:



Paren Knadjian



Practice Leader - M&A and Capital Markets



626.538.3167



paren.knadjian@krostcpas.com



ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS



KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm headquartered in Pasadena, California. As trusted advisors and industry leaders, clients depend on KROST for timely information, innovative solutions, and results-driven teamwork in the areas of accounting, assurance, business management, consulting, tax, mergers and acquisitions, and wealth management.



Twitter: @KROSTCPAs



Learn More: https://www.krostcpas.com/

