News: DocMagic Promotes Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has promoted Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions. The new title reflects the elevated role he has proactively taken at the company in increasing revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and making inroads with large entities and marquee accounts.



"Since joining the DocMagic family in 2016, Chris has done an outstanding job helping clients go "e" and ultimately achieve 100 percent paperless eClosings," stated Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. "Chris has become one of the mortgage industry's best subject matter experts on eClosings, digital mortgage workflow automation, and supporting solutions. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to supporting his continued success."



In the Director of Enterprise Solutions role, Chris provides highly consultative, analytical, and solution-crafting insight for DocMagic's enterprise accounts to strategically implement its comprehensive Total eClose™ platform, eNotes, and eVaults, among other technologies. He collaborates with top-tier organizations to arrive at approaches to digital mortgage automation that align with their specific business models and long-term goals.



Chris has a rich background in the mortgage industry spanning more than 25 years working for prominent banks, mega lenders, servicers, technology providers, and other key entities in the supply chain. He started his career at Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and held a variety of roles in title insurance, eventually becoming COO over a large nationwide title operation and later migrating to the position of Chief Data Administrator.



In addition, Chris held key roles at several spin-off companies that includes Fidelity Information Services, Loan Portfolio Services, and Black Knight. Prior to joining DocMagic, Chris was Executive Director at JP Morgan Chase where he helped implement new processes and technologies for its Loan Administration Division.



"I am passionate about delivering on the promise of eClosings and digital mortgage workflows and excited about the success our clients are realizing with Total eClose," said Lewis. "At DocMagic, we take a business advisory approach to eClosings, guiding clients to hone their processes and workflows, implement quickly but strategically, and enjoy a smooth launch of the platform. I am elated to continue helping mortgage companies realize newfound digital efficiencies."



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy.



