News: NBA Legend Metta Sandiford-Artest Will Promote CBD Move Free Products Via Partnership with National Distribution Company, Cannaballers Sales & Marketing | CitizenWire

BELLEVUE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Former NBA Allstar, Defensive Player of the Year and Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion, Metta Sandiford-Artest is affiliated Washington-based CBD company, CBD Move Free cbdmovefree.com. "We are extremely excited about this amazing opportunity to work with Metta and the Cannaballers team to educate the public on the benefits of CBD and showcase our proprietary products," states Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder & CEO of CBD Move Free.



CBD Move Free's current product assortment consists of three topical balms that contain CBD, CBG and CBN of varying ingredients/strengths and a hemp-infused hand sanitizer marketed under the brand, Hemp Move Free.



All the company's products are currently produced in Colorado Springs, Colo. in a facility that is a shareholder in the business. "We have a number of products that have been formulated, tested and ready for release in 2021," states Roeser.



Currently, the brand is sold in hundreds of locations nationwide, across multiple verticals including chiropractors, drug stores, gyms, health/beauty stores, premier golf clubs, luxury resorts and tennis facilities. The company is growing and has just launched its Series A capital raise to fund the growth.



The company's growth was just highlighted in one of the industry's leading magazines, which can be viewed at this link https://cbdmovefree.com/cbd-move-free-mv-article/.



About CBD Move Free:



CBD Move Free ( https://cbdmovefree.com/) was created to develop unique CBD/hemp products with proprietary ingredients. Each formulation is owned by JPS Products and is not offered as a private label option to any other brand. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD. | www.cbdmovefree.com | contact@cbdmovefree.com | PH 833.522.3669.



