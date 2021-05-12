News: IAB Brings on Content.23 Media as Exclusive Production Partner of the 2021 Podcast Upfront | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Executive Producers Eric Conte and Dan Weinreich of Content.23 Media, Inc. return to produce the global media industry event, the IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront, right on the heels of last week's IAB 2021 NewFronts.



In producing this year's Podcast Upfront, Content.23 Media will leverage its best-in-class live production skills and industry-leading live video production technology to deliver an amazing three-day live event.



The IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront will be held virtually May 11-13; three days of digital audio content from over two dozen of the biggest names in the industry. This global event is designed for advertisers and buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming with the theme, "Listen Up!"



All the presentations will focus on future creative opportunities, and digital audio insights that will define the podcast landscape for the year ahead.



"We are honored to return as the exclusive production partner for the IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront, and partner with such amazing brands for this global event to help shape the future of the podcast business," says President and Executive Producer, Eric Conte.



Content.23 Media, Inc. just wrapped production of the IAB 2021 NewFronts, a four-day live stream event, which took place May 3-6. The event is the world's biggest digital video marketplace attended by thousands of media buyers and marketers.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Content.23 Media, Inc. has successfully pivoted to virtual events, pioneering multiple industry-leading techniques for innovative content. This includes creating new formats and helping to raise millions of dollars for those impacted by the pandemic.



Content.23 will continue to follow local and CDC guidance, all while delivering best-in-class production services. Content.23 Media, Inc was nominated in the Livestream Event category at the Vimeo Festival & Awards for the 2020 IAB NewFronts.



About Content.23 Media, Inc.



Founded by Eric Conte and Dan Weinreich in 2012, Content.23 Media, Inc is a full-service production company specializing in digital media, live streams, branded content, music specials, and award shows. Content.23 Media, Inc. is proud to have delivered groundbreaking projects for many Fortune 500 companies.



You can visit our website at https://www.content23.com/



About IAB



The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

