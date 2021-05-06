News: FormFree’s Christy Moss Lauded as 2021 Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine | CitizenWire

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced Christy Moss, head of sales and marketing at FormFree, has been named a Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine for her trailblazing 30-year career in the mortgage industry.



Moss has held advanced positions at organizations such as CitiMortgage, Wachovia and GE Capital Mortgage Services. Notably, she held an 11-year tenure at Fannie Mae, where she played a critical role in restoring strength to the mortgage economy by educating lenders and vendors about digital transformation initiatives. At Fannie Mae, Moss personally helped over a hundred lenders gain seller-servicer status and annually addressed over 3,000 mortgage industry professionals at industry engagements.



Currently, Moss is driving digital transformation for consumers, lenders and investors at FormFree, with the goal of building a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape. By encouraging lenders to view borrower ability to pay (ATP) with FormFree's revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport®, Moss and FormFree are enabling lenders to expand their credit box without increased risk.



"2008 opened my eyes to how important the housing industry is to the US economy and since then it's been my calling to improve the mortgage process for everyone," said Moss. "I'm humbled to receive this award and I'm extremely proud of the work we're doing at FormFree."



Recipients of the Mortgage Women Magazine Mortgage Star award will be featured in the magazine's May/June issue in addition to being recognized at the Mortgage Star conference in Memphis May 4-7.



About FormFree®



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Twitter: @RealFormFree #mortgageindustry #fintech



Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.