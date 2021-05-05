News: ReverseVision’s Wendy Peel honored as a Mortgage Women Magazine Mortgage Star for bringing reverse mortgage loans into the mainstream mortgage market | CitizenWire

ReverseVision vice president of sales and marketing recognized for advocating for expanding home equity options to older Americans

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel has been named a Mortgage Star award recipient by Mortgage Women Magazine.



2021 marks the inaugural year of Mortgage Women Magazine's Mortgage Star award program. The initiative honors "women at all levels of the mortgage industry who are finding ways to inspire, advance and achieve beyond the norm."



Peel was recognized as a powerful advocate for expanding HECM and reverse mortgage lending opportunities to older Americans. As an industry thought leader, Peel has made substantial progress in righting the reputation of reverse mortgage lending programs since joining ReverseVision in 2015. More recently her efforts have revolved around educating lenders about how advancements in mortgage technology have made it possible to elevate reverse mortgages as a staple lending program alongside traditional forward lending options.



"Wendy is a passionate and effective advocate of reverse mortgage lending who is committed to helping lenders bring to market reverse mortgage lending programs, which have the ability to transform older Americans' financial outcomes as they age," said Joe Langner. "Wendy has made a great impact on this industry and her recognition as a Mortgage Star is well deserved."



Thirty-eight women were selected as Mortgage Stars by Mortgage Women Magazine. They were honored in an awards ceremony on May 5 and have been profiled in the May/June edition of Mortgage Women Magazine, viewable at this link: https://issuu.com/ambizmedia/docs/2021_mwm-mayjune_issuu?fr=sYjVlYjM1Nzk5NDM.



About ReverseVision



Founded in 2007, ReverseVision®, Inc. is the leading national Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite aligns to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle. A five-time HousingWire TECH100(tm) company, ReverseVision is a privately held company based in San Diego, California.



For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.



