News: Strategic Benefits Advisors welcomes Kah-Lee Wong as senior benefits consultant | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) announced that Kah-Lee Wong, FSA, EA, MAAA, has joined the firm as a senior benefits consultant. In this role, Wong will work closely with organizations to provide actuarial consulting services and solve challenges related to their employee benefits plans.



Wong has over 30 years' experience leading benefit consulting teams with a focus on defined benefit (DB) and health and welfare (H&W) plans. Prior to joining SBA, Wong was a managing consultant at private actuarial and benefits consulting firm Cambridge Advisory Group for 13 years. Other roles include nearly two decades at global retirement and benefits consulting firm Mercer, where she was a principal. Wong's experience encompasses a range of benefits-related services for large- and medium-sized companies, including actuarial valuation, plan compliance, M&A due diligence, plan termination and plan administration.



"Kah-Lee's reputation as a highly accomplished actuary and employee benefits professional precedes her. She excels at understanding the needs of plan sponsors and guiding teams to provide exemplary service," said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Mindy Zatto. "She is a welcome addition to SBA and will play a vital role in helping clients optimize their benefits offerings."



Wong holds a bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA) with a concentration in actuarial science and finance from the University of Texas at Austin.



About Strategic Benefits Advisors



Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.sba-inc.com/.

Learn More: https://www.sba-inc.com/

