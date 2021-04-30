News: CopySafe Video 7.0 Released for Professional Video Publishers | CitizenWire

GYMPIE, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- ArtistScope, a leading developer of copy protection for more than 20 years, has released a new version of CopySafe Video Protection. This new version is especially designed for professional video publishers and includes desirable features that enable them to distribute the highest quality video with the most effective protection from all avenues of piracy and exploit. In essence, it protects their livelihood.



Enhancements include a new video encryption algorithm that increases the file size after encryption by no more than a few KB, even on extremely large files. No compression is used to achieve that, so there is absolutely no loss of quality. When compared to the original, nothing is changed. With this new encryption algorithm, decryption by the client is almost immediate and consumes no computer resources, enabling authors to distribute video files of one GB and more.



Another unique feature of CopySafe Video Protection is that it can be viewed from different sources - desktops and online from web pages. In fact, there's no other solution that can effectively display copy-protected video on web pages. Typically, viewing encrypted video online requires that the file complete downloading before it can be decrypted for viewing. CopySafe Video Protection has special buffering so huge video files can start playing online almost immediately.



While CopySafe Video is impossible to screen record when played on a desktop and online, optional watermarking is included to prevent the recording of screens using video recording cameras. When DRM is applied, the user's name, account number and date can be displayed on the video, providing a powerful deterrent for copy and redistribution. When displayed from a website, the watermark will show the same user details as if logged on, otherwise their IP address and date will be displayed.



Publishers can distribute CopySafe Video with embedded protection via shared passwords, or they can distribute with DRM that locks each user's access to the video to their computer. This makes it impossible to share the video, even when sharing passwords.



"CopySafe DRM is most unique in that it can provide DRM for both online and offline viewing," says ArtistScope founder and CEO, William Kent. "For offline, the user can collect DRM tokens after logging into their DRM account. Online DRM is a live, call-to-home validation request that gives publishers 'total control' over all aspects, with immediate effect on any changes made, even to video files already saved to the user's computer or still out in the wild on disk."



Publishers can also manage DRM from an online control panel that's provided with every CopySafe Video Encoder software license. Such DRM accounts are unlimited in the number of videos, subscribers and groups that can be managed and DRM accounts are free forever. Free support and upgrades are also included for life with the one-time purchase of US$295.



The CopySafe Video Encoder will encrypt single video files or in batches by folder selection, catering to all types of video file formats including ASF, AVI, MKV, MP4 and WMV.



CopySafe Video Protection requires a Windows computer; however, the encoder and player are supported on all versions of Windows including XP.



The bottom line: CopySafe solutions provides the most secure and robust media copy protection.



For more information about CopySafe Video Protection: https://artistscope.com/copysafe_video_protection.asp



Company information: https://artistscope.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/fEpfA1iDjjU



Learn More: https://artistscope.com/

