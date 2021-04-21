News: SeQuel Response Announces New Equity Partner | CitizenWire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- SeQuel Response is pleased to announce that its recently promoted President & Chief Strategist, Erik Koenig, is now an official equity partner in the agency. Effective April 1, 2021, Koenig joins founding partners Jay Carroll, Co-Founder & CEO and Tom Rothstein, Co-Founder.



"Erik has operated as a 'business partner' to Tom and me throughout his career at SeQuel," explained Carroll. "I've always valued his perspective, the questions he asks, and his commitment to doing what's best for our people and our clients. It is with great pride that we are able to formalize this alliance and recognize Erik for his tenure of service, expertise, dedication, leadership, strategic thinking, and authentic influence on our agency."



As a SeQuel pioneer, Koenig has ascended from Director of Business Development to Vice President of Marketing & Sales, and then from Chief Marketing Strategist to now SeQuel's President, all within a decade. Under his leadership, Koenig has tirelessly worked to develop SeQuel's most critical departments and many of the agency's key differentiators. Koenig's steady guidance has secured client performance and financial stability for future business success, both in times of adversity and exponential growth.



"Having been with Jay and Tom my entire career, and with SeQuel since they opened its doors, I've always felt a level of personal accountability for the growth of the agency and the success of our clients," shared Koenig. "Officially becoming an equity partner in the agency cements that mindset and further emboldens my commitment to the success of our teammates, clients and the community. Jay and Tom have truly built something special here at SeQuel, and I'm honored to play a role in an even better future."



SeQuel Co-Founder Tom Rothstein stated that although Koenig has experienced notable career accomplishments, he has remained genuinely humble.



"For as talented as Erik is, he is an even better person," described Rothstein. "As a direct marketer, he has tremendous insight into understanding what our clients want to accomplish and then building a program to make it possible. As a growing business, we try our best to identify top talent and hire the right people. Erik exemplifies all the characteristics we look for and value in our employees, and now value in him as a partner."



"It's been Tom's and my dream to see SeQuel continue its growth by focusing on our values, serving efforts, giving initiatives, and positive culture for decades to come. We are thrilled to continue to invest in SeQuel's future with an individual who has more than earned a stake in the business," said Carroll.



SeQuel Response has quickly become the go-to direct response advertising agency for growth-oriented consumer brands eager to launch and rapidly scale their direct mail and digital marketing campaigns. In five consecutive years, Inc. Magazine has named SeQuel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.



