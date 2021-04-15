News: DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery 1.9: Full Repair of Corrupt Presentations | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen company, the developer and vendor of top-rated data recovery software, announces the release of an updated version of its PPT. and PPTX. repair tool. DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery 1.9 ensures the quick and exhaustive repair of all presentation elements: slides, layouts, notes, images, 3D models, videos, etc. The new version offers a multilingual user interface with the support of ten European and Asian languages.



Microsoft PowerPoint is a presentation program that forms an integral part of MS Office productivity suite and Office 365 cloud service. Though some may consider it a bit outdated, PowerPoint still boasts about 500 million users worldwide: they create business presentations, digital portfolios, tutorials, visual aids for lectures and conference speeches, and more. It often takes days to create a captivating presentation with illustrations, diagrams, infographics, videos, or voiceover narration. But what if such a file gets damaged or corrupt due to some mundane reason (a power failure or an OS error), and there is not enough time to create it all over again?



A quick and effective PowerPoint recovery program will save a lot of time and nerves in such a situation - for example, DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery. It is based on the company's proprietary tech, which allows it to analyze every byte of the corrupt or damaged file and retrieve maximum data. This program can recover presentations in full, even if they include complex media elements such as videos, audios, 3D models, etc. It is also important that DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery performs batch processing: if multiple important presentations have become inaccessible, the program restores them all in one go.



DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery 1.9 has become even easier to use than the previous versions. It features the same simple and uncluttered interface, but it is now localized in nine more languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. Those users who struggle with the English UI can easily switch to the language they know better.



KEY FEATURES:



* Supports all formats of PPT and PPTX presentations: PowerPoint 2007 to 2019 and PowerPoint for Office 365;



* Recovers slide masters, layouts, slides, notes, handout masters, themes, etc.



* Recovers all kinds of media elements (images, 3D models, videos, and soundtracks);



* Handles PowerPoint files on corrupted flash drives, CDROMs, memory sticks, etc.;



* Performs batch recovery of PowerPoint presentations;



* Offers multilingual UI.



Learn more about DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/powerpoint-recovery/



Pricing and Availability



DataNumen PowerPoint Recovery 1.9 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The evaluation version can be downloaded for free. The license price starts from 11.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



